Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Lafayette at Rider, ppd.
Rutgers 15, Wagner 3
Sacred Heart at Fordham, ppd.
UMBC at George Washington, ppd.
Alabama 10, UT Martin 5
Arkansas St. 6, Mississippi Valley St. 1
Auburn 10, Alabama A&M 0
Coppin St. 11, Richmond 1
East Carolina 7, Elon 2
ETSU 5, Clemson 3
Florida A&M at Florida, ppd.
Florida Gulf Coast 3, E. Michigan 2
Florida St. at Jacksonville, ppd.
Furman at Presbyterian, ccd.
Georgia 15, Kennesaw St. 1
Georgia Tech 14, Gardner-Webb 1
Grambling 7-9, Texas College 1-4
Jackson St. 21-8, LeMoyne Owen 4-2
James Madison 4, VMI 2
Kentucky 13, Tennessee Tech 3
Liberty 16, Longwood 6
Louisiana-Monroe 8, SE Louisiana 4
Louisville 8, Xavier 5
Maryland 13, George Mason 3
Memphis 8, Central Arkansas 5
Mercer at Georgia Southern, ppd.
Mississippi 4, Southern Miss. 3
NC Central 11, High Point 5
NC State 11, UNC-Wilmington 0
North Alabama 1, Belmont 0
North Carolina 8, North Carolina A&T 0
SC-Upstate 11, Wofford 6
South Alabama 5, New Orleans 0
South Carolina 6, North Florida 5
Southern Illinois 2, Murray St. 1
Tennessee 15, Northern Kentucky 1
Texas Southern 8, Mississippi St. 4
The Citadel 10, Charleston Southern 5
Troy 5, Alabama St. 0
UCF 6, Bethune-Cookman 0
UNC-Greensboro 6, Charlotte 4
Vanderbilt 6, Evansville 0
Virginia 8, William & Mary 5
Virginia Tech 3, Radford 2
W. Kentucky 10, Austin Peay 5
Ill.-Chicago at Roosevelt, ccd.
Miami (Ohio) at Dayton, ccd.
Wichita St. 2, Ark.-Pine Bluff 1
Missouri St. 6, Oral Roberts 3
Oklahoma St. 9, Little Rock 1
Texas 4, Sam Houston St. 1
Texas A&M 4, Houston Baptist 0
Texas A&M-CC 8, Prairie View A&M 4
Texas Tech 13, Southern 2
Texas-Arlington 6, Dallas Baptist 3
Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6, Houston 5
UTSA 4, Lamar 2
Arizona St. 6, New Mexico St. 5
California 8, Stanford 4
Fresno St. 13, Cal Poly 0
Long Beach St. 10, San Diego 3
San Jose St. 13, San Francisco 10
San Diego St. 2, UC Irvine 1
UC Davis 9, Pacific 3
UC Riverside 3, UNLV 2, 11 innings
UC Santa Barbara 7, Loyola Marymount 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.