Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

February 4, 2020 11:33 pm
 
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 67, Glen Burnie 48

Arundel 67, Pasadena Chesapeake 31

Bishop McNamara 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48

Advertisement

Bohemia Manor 74, Perryville 53

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bowie 66, Laurel 52

Broadneck 67, Northeast – AA 64

C. H. Flowers 56, Bladensburg 49

C. Milton Wright 57, Edgewood 39

Carver Vo-Tech 70, Southwestern 53

Catoctin 68, Brunswick 62

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Century 64, Westminster 52

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 62, Heritage Academy 60

Dematha 77, Good Counsel 48

DuVal 70, Hyattsville Northwestern 60

Eleanor Roosevelt 78, Parkdale 36

Fairmont Heights 77, Central 66

Flint Hill School, Va. 69, St. Andrew’s 64

Georgetown Prep 57, Landon 52

Grace Brethren Christian School 71, Grace Christian Academy 60

Green Street Academy 65, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 37

Gwynn Park 63, Crossland 52

Harford Christian 85, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 34

Harwood Southern 65, Old Mill 63

Havre de Grace 76, Aberdeen 72

Joppatowne 61, Patterson Mill 56

Kent Island 59, Kent County 58

Linganore 70, South Hagerstown 67

Manchester Valley 66, Francis Scott Key 65, OT

Meade 77, South River 65

Mergenthaler 81, Reginald Lewis 51

Middletown 58, Boonsboro 55

Mt. Airy Christian 68, Open Bible Christian Academy 17

North Caroline 74, North Dorchester 43

North County 61, Severna Park 56

Oakland Southern 68, Trinity, W.Va. 47

Oxon Hill 87, Friendly 31

Potomac 82, Frederick Douglass 76, OT

Potomac School, Va. 56, Avalon 55

Randallstown 70, Towson 57

Sandy Spring Friends School 67, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 60

Snow Hill 64, Parkside 55

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 72, Bullis 67

Stephen Decatur 73, Indian River, Del. 36

Tall Oaks 89, International High School at Langley Park 31

Thomas Johnson 67, Tuscarora 65, OT

Wicomico 103, Pocomoke 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 60, Pasadena Chesapeake 47

Bel Air 49, Elkton 28

Bohemia Manor 35, North East 16

C. H. Flowers 61, Bladensburg 29

Cambridge/SD 59, Saint Michaels 40

Concordia Prep 65, Key 32

Crisfield 47, Mardela 46

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 56, Heritage Academy 35

Easton 74, Col. Richardson 26

Edgewood 53, Havre de Grace 51

Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Parkdale 40

Elizabeth Seton 61, Good Counsel 40

Fallston 54, C. Milton Wright 46

Frederick 60, Urbana 16

Frederick Christian Academy 40, Frederick Warriors 37

Frederick Douglass 71, Potomac 28

Glen Burnie 54, Annapolis 32

Gwynn Park 58, Crossland 4

Harford Christian 42, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 19

Harford Tech 58, Perryville 36

Hyattsville Northwestern 35, DuVal 28

Kent Island 51, Kent County 27

Liberty 44, South Carroll 35

Manchester Valley 51, Francis Scott Key 38

Maret, D.C. 58, Bullis 49

Middletown 81, Boonsboro 24

Mt. Airy Christian 56, Open Bible Christian Academy 41

North Caroline 65, North Dorchester 40

North Hagerstown 71, Hancock 60

Northeast – AA 53, Broadneck 48

Oakdale 38, Smithsburg 29

Old Mill 62, Harwood Southern 41

Oxon Hill 65, Friendly 20

Parkside 64, Snow Hill 20

Patterson 55, Joppatowne 35

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Bishop McNamara 29

Queen Annes County 48, Annapolis Area Christian 35

Rising Sun 52, North Harford 43

Rockbridge Academy 41, Covenant Life 28

Rosedale Baptist School 52, Bensalem, Pa. 24

Severna Park 31, North County 18

South River 57, Meade 55

Stephen Decatur 42, Indian River, Del. 25

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 71, Episcopal, Va. 58

Suitland 65, High Point 32

Surrattsville 40, Largo 27

Tuscarora 49, Thomas Johnson 30

Western 90, Patterson 19

Westminster 49, Century 35

Wicomico 63, Pocomoke 31

Williamsport 44, Walkersville 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union