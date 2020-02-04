Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 67, Glen Burnie 48
Arundel 67, Pasadena Chesapeake 31
Bishop McNamara 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48
Bohemia Manor 74, Perryville 53
Bowie 66, Laurel 52
Broadneck 67, Northeast – AA 64
C. H. Flowers 56, Bladensburg 49
C. Milton Wright 57, Edgewood 39
Carver Vo-Tech 70, Southwestern 53
Catoctin 68, Brunswick 62
Century 64, Westminster 52
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 62, Heritage Academy 60
Dematha 77, Good Counsel 48
DuVal 70, Hyattsville Northwestern 60
Eleanor Roosevelt 78, Parkdale 36
Fairmont Heights 77, Central 66
Flint Hill School, Va. 69, St. Andrew’s 64
Georgetown Prep 57, Landon 52
Grace Brethren Christian School 71, Grace Christian Academy 60
Green Street Academy 65, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 37
Gwynn Park 63, Crossland 52
Harford Christian 85, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 34
Harwood Southern 65, Old Mill 63
Havre de Grace 76, Aberdeen 72
Joppatowne 61, Patterson Mill 56
Kent Island 59, Kent County 58
Linganore 70, South Hagerstown 67
Manchester Valley 66, Francis Scott Key 65, OT
Meade 77, South River 65
Mergenthaler 81, Reginald Lewis 51
Middletown 58, Boonsboro 55
Mt. Airy Christian 68, Open Bible Christian Academy 17
North Caroline 74, North Dorchester 43
North County 61, Severna Park 56
Oakland Southern 68, Trinity, W.Va. 47
Oxon Hill 87, Friendly 31
Potomac 82, Frederick Douglass 76, OT
Potomac School, Va. 56, Avalon 55
Randallstown 70, Towson 57
Sandy Spring Friends School 67, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 60
Snow Hill 64, Parkside 55
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 72, Bullis 67
Stephen Decatur 73, Indian River, Del. 36
Tall Oaks 89, International High School at Langley Park 31
Thomas Johnson 67, Tuscarora 65, OT
Wicomico 103, Pocomoke 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 60, Pasadena Chesapeake 47
Bel Air 49, Elkton 28
Bohemia Manor 35, North East 16
C. H. Flowers 61, Bladensburg 29
Cambridge/SD 59, Saint Michaels 40
Concordia Prep 65, Key 32
Crisfield 47, Mardela 46
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 56, Heritage Academy 35
Easton 74, Col. Richardson 26
Edgewood 53, Havre de Grace 51
Eleanor Roosevelt 55, Parkdale 40
Elizabeth Seton 61, Good Counsel 40
Fallston 54, C. Milton Wright 46
Frederick 60, Urbana 16
Frederick Christian Academy 40, Frederick Warriors 37
Frederick Douglass 71, Potomac 28
Glen Burnie 54, Annapolis 32
Gwynn Park 58, Crossland 4
Harford Christian 42, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 19
Harford Tech 58, Perryville 36
Hyattsville Northwestern 35, DuVal 28
Kent Island 51, Kent County 27
Liberty 44, South Carroll 35
Manchester Valley 51, Francis Scott Key 38
Maret, D.C. 58, Bullis 49
Middletown 81, Boonsboro 24
Mt. Airy Christian 56, Open Bible Christian Academy 41
North Caroline 65, North Dorchester 40
North Hagerstown 71, Hancock 60
Northeast – AA 53, Broadneck 48
Oakdale 38, Smithsburg 29
Old Mill 62, Harwood Southern 41
Oxon Hill 65, Friendly 20
Parkside 64, Snow Hill 20
Patterson 55, Joppatowne 35
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Bishop McNamara 29
Queen Annes County 48, Annapolis Area Christian 35
Rising Sun 52, North Harford 43
Rockbridge Academy 41, Covenant Life 28
Rosedale Baptist School 52, Bensalem, Pa. 24
Severna Park 31, North County 18
South River 57, Meade 55
Stephen Decatur 42, Indian River, Del. 25
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 71, Episcopal, Va. 58
Suitland 65, High Point 32
Surrattsville 40, Largo 27
Tuscarora 49, Thomas Johnson 30
Western 90, Patterson 19
Westminster 49, Century 35
Wicomico 63, Pocomoke 31
Williamsport 44, Walkersville 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.