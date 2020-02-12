Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

February 12, 2020 12:08 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 47, Poolesville 44

Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Douglass 25

Bishop McNamara 75, St. Mary’s Ryken 69, OT

Bladensburg 57, High Point 54

Blake 71, Rockville 50

Bohemia Manor 58, Rising Sun 53

Brunswick 62, Smithsburg 61

C. Milton Wright 67, Elkton 56

Calvary Christian def. Grace Academy, forfeit

Cambridge/SD 76, Kent Island 62

Centennial 69, Wilde Lake 67

Central 75, Crossland 41

Clarksburg 78, Bethesda 31

Coppin Academy 58, Silver Oak Academy 49

Cristo Rey Jesuit 63, Key 60

Damascus 74, Wootton 60

Dematha 71, St. John’s, D.C. 63

DuVal 62, C. H. Flowers 51

Edgewood 54, Aberdeen 51

Episcopal, Va. 60, Landon 54

Fort Hill 79, Clear Spring 57

Francis Scott Key 54, Winters Mill 35

Frederick 63, North Hagerstown 58

Frederick Douglass 77, Fairmont Heights 68

Gaithersburg 64, Walt Whitman 58

Glenelg 57, Atholton 54

Good Counsel 73, Heights 55

Hampshire, W.Va. 69, Allegany 59

Harford Tech 72, Joppatowne 68

Havre de Grace 51, Patterson Mill 49

Hebrew Academy 78, Barrie 52

John F. Kennedy 71, Northwest – Mtg 68

Kent County 61, Easton 48

Lake Clifton 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 53

Liberty 59, Manchester Valley 39

Linganore 65, Urbana 42

Maryland School for the Deaf 85, Frederick Force 40

Mergenthaler 63, Patterson 52

Middleburg Academy, Va. 76, Takoma Academy 46

Middletown 76, Catoctin 31

New Era Academy 69, National Academy Foundation 10

North Harford 70, Fallston 47

Oakdale 63, Williamsport 41

Oakland Mills 68, Long Reach 44

Oakland Southern 72, Notre Dame, W.Va. 45

Oxon Hill 56, Gwynn Park 36

Paint Branch 73, Walter Johnson 72

Parkdale 80, Hyattsville Northwestern 71

Parkside 75, Crisfield 63

Perryville 49, North East 46

Pocomoke 83, James M. Bennett 57

Potomac 101, Largo 73

Queen Annes County 80, Saint Michaels 33

Quince Orchard 72, Watkins Mill 57

Reservoir 60, Howard 46

River Hill 60, Mt. Hebron 51

Seneca Valley 67, Northwood 60

South Hagerstown 77, Tuscarora 75, 2OT

South River 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 60

Springbrook 76, Magruder 68

St. Albans, D.C. 53, Georgetown Prep 44

St. Andrew’s 63, Saint James 37

St. Peter and Paul 58, Beth Tfiloh 30

Stephen Decatur 73, Mardela 63

Surrattsville 73, Friendly 53

Tri-State Christian 79, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 30

Walkersville 66, Boonsboro 59, OT

Washington 63, Snow Hill 62

Westminster 61, South Carroll 55

Winston Churchill 69, Montgomery Blair 68

Wise 67, Bowie 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 57, Glenelg 50

Baltimore Douglass 65, Fairmont Heights 20

Baltimore Poly 90, Baltimore Douglass 5

Bel Air 50, Joppatowne 33

Bethesda 61, Clarksburg 57

Bishop McNamara 69, St. Mary’s Ryken 48

Blake 35, Rockville 32

Boonsboro 53, Walkersville 52

C. H. Flowers 59, DuVal 20

C. Milton Wright 52, Elkton 46

Centennial 47, Wilde Lake 37

Clear Spring 48, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 38

Concordia Prep 38, Baltimore Catholic 18

Easton 68, Kent County 46

Edmondson-Westside 49, Carver Vo-Tech 17

Elizabeth Seton 50, St. John’s, D.C. 42

Forest Park 60, Dunbar 16

Frederick 53, North Hagerstown 33

Good Counsel 61, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54

Greater Grace 49, Harford Christian 28

Harford Tech 43, Rising Sun 31

Heritage Academy 33, Frederick Warriors 26

High Point 46, Bladensburg 42

Howard 55, Reservoir 35

Indian Creek 50, Friends 36

Kent Island 59, Cambridge/SD 13

Largo 88, Potomac 52

Laurel 53, Suitland 43

Liberty 69, Thomas Johnson 42

Maret, D.C. 47, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43

McDonogh School 57, Archbishop Spalding 38

Middletown 63, Catoctin 36

National Cathedral, D.C. 40, Holton Arms 28

North Harford 43, Edgewood 38

Northern Garrett 35, Hancock 31

Northwest – Mtg 48, John F. Kennedy 15

Oakdale 57, Williamsport 23

Oakland Mills 70, Long Reach 24

Oxon Hill 69, Gwynn Park 34

Paint Branch 59, Walter Johnson 45

Parkdale 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 32

Parkside 63, Crisfield 12

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 74, Holy Cross 8

Poolesville 48, Albert Einstein 14

Queen Annes County 80, Saint Michaels 7

Quince Orchard 82, Watkins Mill 24

River Hill 57, Mt. Hebron 44

Sandy Spring Friends School 50, Washington Christian Academy 34

Seneca Valley 68, Northwood 49

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67, Bullis 42

Smithsburg 76, Brunswick 41

South River 46, Pasadena Chesapeake 32

Springbrook 53, Magruder 45

Stephen Decatur 73, Mardela 8

Takoma Academy 47, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 37

Urbana 46, Linganore 42

Walt Whitman 55, Gaithersburg 46

Western 90, Reginald Lewis 10

Westminster 44, South Carroll 35

Winston Churchill 66, Montgomery Blair 28

Winters Mill 61, Francis Scott Key 55

Wise 59, Bowie 36

Wootton 55, Damascus 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

