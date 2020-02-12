Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 47, Poolesville 44
Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Douglass 25
Bishop McNamara 75, St. Mary’s Ryken 69, OT
Bladensburg 57, High Point 54
Blake 71, Rockville 50
Bohemia Manor 58, Rising Sun 53
Brunswick 62, Smithsburg 61
C. Milton Wright 67, Elkton 56
Calvary Christian def. Grace Academy, forfeit
Cambridge/SD 76, Kent Island 62
Centennial 69, Wilde Lake 67
Central 75, Crossland 41
Clarksburg 78, Bethesda 31
Coppin Academy 58, Silver Oak Academy 49
Cristo Rey Jesuit 63, Key 60
Damascus 74, Wootton 60
Dematha 71, St. John’s, D.C. 63
DuVal 62, C. H. Flowers 51
Edgewood 54, Aberdeen 51
Episcopal, Va. 60, Landon 54
Fort Hill 79, Clear Spring 57
Francis Scott Key 54, Winters Mill 35
Frederick 63, North Hagerstown 58
Frederick Douglass 77, Fairmont Heights 68
Gaithersburg 64, Walt Whitman 58
Glenelg 57, Atholton 54
Good Counsel 73, Heights 55
Hampshire, W.Va. 69, Allegany 59
Harford Tech 72, Joppatowne 68
Havre de Grace 51, Patterson Mill 49
Hebrew Academy 78, Barrie 52
John F. Kennedy 71, Northwest – Mtg 68
Kent County 61, Easton 48
Lake Clifton 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 53
Liberty 59, Manchester Valley 39
Linganore 65, Urbana 42
Maryland School for the Deaf 85, Frederick Force 40
Mergenthaler 63, Patterson 52
Middleburg Academy, Va. 76, Takoma Academy 46
Middletown 76, Catoctin 31
New Era Academy 69, National Academy Foundation 10
North Harford 70, Fallston 47
Oakdale 63, Williamsport 41
Oakland Mills 68, Long Reach 44
Oakland Southern 72, Notre Dame, W.Va. 45
Oxon Hill 56, Gwynn Park 36
Paint Branch 73, Walter Johnson 72
Parkdale 80, Hyattsville Northwestern 71
Parkside 75, Crisfield 63
Perryville 49, North East 46
Pocomoke 83, James M. Bennett 57
Potomac 101, Largo 73
Queen Annes County 80, Saint Michaels 33
Quince Orchard 72, Watkins Mill 57
Reservoir 60, Howard 46
River Hill 60, Mt. Hebron 51
Seneca Valley 67, Northwood 60
South Hagerstown 77, Tuscarora 75, 2OT
South River 71, Pasadena Chesapeake 60
Springbrook 76, Magruder 68
St. Albans, D.C. 53, Georgetown Prep 44
St. Andrew’s 63, Saint James 37
St. Peter and Paul 58, Beth Tfiloh 30
Stephen Decatur 73, Mardela 63
Surrattsville 73, Friendly 53
Tri-State Christian 79, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 30
Walkersville 66, Boonsboro 59, OT
Washington 63, Snow Hill 62
Westminster 61, South Carroll 55
Winston Churchill 69, Montgomery Blair 68
Wise 67, Bowie 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 57, Glenelg 50
Baltimore Douglass 65, Fairmont Heights 20
Baltimore Poly 90, Baltimore Douglass 5
Bel Air 50, Joppatowne 33
Bethesda 61, Clarksburg 57
Bishop McNamara 69, St. Mary’s Ryken 48
Blake 35, Rockville 32
Boonsboro 53, Walkersville 52
C. H. Flowers 59, DuVal 20
C. Milton Wright 52, Elkton 46
Centennial 47, Wilde Lake 37
Clear Spring 48, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 38
Concordia Prep 38, Baltimore Catholic 18
Easton 68, Kent County 46
Edmondson-Westside 49, Carver Vo-Tech 17
Elizabeth Seton 50, St. John’s, D.C. 42
Forest Park 60, Dunbar 16
Frederick 53, North Hagerstown 33
Good Counsel 61, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54
Greater Grace 49, Harford Christian 28
Harford Tech 43, Rising Sun 31
Heritage Academy 33, Frederick Warriors 26
High Point 46, Bladensburg 42
Howard 55, Reservoir 35
Indian Creek 50, Friends 36
Kent Island 59, Cambridge/SD 13
Largo 88, Potomac 52
Laurel 53, Suitland 43
Liberty 69, Thomas Johnson 42
Maret, D.C. 47, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 43
McDonogh School 57, Archbishop Spalding 38
Middletown 63, Catoctin 36
National Cathedral, D.C. 40, Holton Arms 28
North Harford 43, Edgewood 38
Northern Garrett 35, Hancock 31
Northwest – Mtg 48, John F. Kennedy 15
Oakdale 57, Williamsport 23
Oakland Mills 70, Long Reach 24
Oxon Hill 69, Gwynn Park 34
Paint Branch 59, Walter Johnson 45
Parkdale 40, Hyattsville Northwestern 32
Parkside 63, Crisfield 12
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 74, Holy Cross 8
Poolesville 48, Albert Einstein 14
Queen Annes County 80, Saint Michaels 7
Quince Orchard 82, Watkins Mill 24
River Hill 57, Mt. Hebron 44
Sandy Spring Friends School 50, Washington Christian Academy 34
Seneca Valley 68, Northwood 49
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67, Bullis 42
Smithsburg 76, Brunswick 41
South River 46, Pasadena Chesapeake 32
Springbrook 53, Magruder 45
Stephen Decatur 73, Mardela 8
Takoma Academy 47, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 37
Urbana 46, Linganore 42
Walt Whitman 55, Gaithersburg 46
Western 90, Reginald Lewis 10
Westminster 44, South Carroll 35
Winston Churchill 66, Montgomery Blair 28
Winters Mill 61, Francis Scott Key 55
Wise 59, Bowie 36
Wootton 55, Damascus 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
