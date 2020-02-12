Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 76, Orange County 49
Altavista 52, Chatham 42
Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 51
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Broadwater Academy 37
Banner Christian 78, Tidewater Academy 62
Benedictine 78, Carmel 63
Blue Ridge School 64, Hargrave Military 52
Booker T. Washington 46, Norcom 33
Broad Run 69, Tuscarora 67
Brooke Point 56, Mountain View 54
Brunswick Academy 83, Kenston Forest 56
Buckingham County 76, Nottoway 57
Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Norfolk Collegiate 67
Carlisle 88, New Covenant 52
Cave Spring 78, Pulaski County 34
Central – Wise 59, Abingdon 53
Centreville 53, Oakton 49
Chancellor 64, King George 42
Christiansburg 73, Hidden Valley 43
Church Hill Academy 58, Williamsburg Christian Academy 51
Churchland 78, Woodrow Wilson 72
Collegiate-Richmond 65, Woodberry Forest 55
Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 59
Colonial Heights 75, Dinwiddie 47
Courtland 73, Eastern View 45
Cumberland 58, Prince Edward County 51
Dan River 84, Gretna 60
Deep Run 51, Hermitage 41
Eastside 74, Thomas Walker 55
Edison 74, George Marshall 66
Episcopal 60, Landon, Md. 54
Fairfax 57, W.T. Woodson 36
Fluvanna 69, Monticello 60
GW-Danville 83, Patrick County 38
Gate City 70, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 55
Gateway Christian 55, Denbigh Baptist 28
Gonzaga College, D.C. 75, Paul VI Catholic High School 72
Goochland 69, Bluestone 47
Green Run 67, Frank Cox 51
Grundy 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48
Halifax County 67, Magna Vista 61
Hayfield 62, Mount Vernon 35
Herndon 53, McLean 50
Hickory 38, Grassfield 36
Highland-Warrenton 81, Wakefield School 29
Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 50
Independence 57, Park View-Sterling 50
Indian River 84, Great Bridge 54
J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 52
James Monroe 66, Caroline 63
James Robinson 65, West Springfield 37
Kecoughtan 59, Woodside 55
Kempsville 61, First Colonial 59
King’s Fork High School 85, Nansemond River 70
Lake Taylor 65, Granby 37
Landstown 68, Kellam 44
Lee High 42, Ridgeview 40
Lee-Springfield 62, Falls Church 57, OT
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 45
Loudoun County 62, Dominion 56
Loudoun Valley 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Louisa 64, Charlottesville 59
Maggie L. Walker GS 72, Hanover 67
Manassas Park 70, Warren County 66
Manchester 94, Powhatan 55
Martinsville 66, Bassett 44
Maury 61, Norview 59
Middleburg Academy 76, Takoma Academy, Md. 46
Mills Godwin 53, J.R. Tucker 39
Mountain View Christian Academy 25, Grace Christian 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Walsingham Academy 46
Norfolk Christian School 77, Catholic High School of Va Beach 57
North Stafford 57, Riverbend 52
Oscar Smith 91, Lakeland 68
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 85, Blacksburg 53
Peninsula Catholic 87, Greenbrier Christian 48
Phoebus 73, Warwick 61
Portsmouth Christian 71, Isle of Wight Academy 55
Potomac School 52, Maret, D.C. 50
Richlands 78, Marion 48
Richmond Christian 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33
Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 58
Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 53
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Bayside 42
South County 64, Lake Braddock 58
South Lakes 71, Washington-Lee 47
Spotswood 64, Broadway 46
St. Annes-Belfield 78, St. Christopher’s 68
St. John Paul the Great 96, Virginia Academy 65
Steward School 67, Hampton Roads 42
StoneBridge School 56, Hampton Christian 45
Strasburg 68, Madison County 40
Stuarts Draft 94, R.E. Lee-Staunton 80
T.C. Williams 77, Annandale 68
Thomas Dale 59, Matoaca 45
Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36
Twin Springs 64, Rye Cove 46
Union 65, John Battle 43
William Byrd 63, Franklin County 53
William Monroe 73, Skyline 42
Woodstock Central 66, Brentsville 39
Yorktown 77, Langley 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 82, Central – Wise 44
Albemarle 60, Orange County 36
Amelia County 53, Randolph-Henry 24
Booker T. Washington 46, Norcom 33
Brentsville 55, Woodstock Central 32
Buckingham County 67, Nottoway 66, 2OT
Caroline 64, James Monroe 41
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Norfolk Christian School 40
Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. John Paul the Great 45
Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 45
Colonial Heights 45, Dinwiddie 36
Deep Run 46, Hermitage 35
Denbigh Baptist 29, Gateway Christian 24
Dominion 48, Loudoun County 27
Douglas Freeman 41, Maggie L. Walker GS 36
E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 37
Eastern View 58, Courtland 27
Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 48
Edison 61, George Marshall 41
Episcopal 50, Flint Hill School 44
Floyd County 62, Alleghany 46
Fluvanna 56, Monticello 48
Fort Defiance 58, Wilson Memorial 51
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Christ Chapel Academy 18
GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 40
Gate City 43, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 41
Giles 49, Radford 25
Glen Allen 59, Patrick Henry-Ashland 58
Goochland 67, Bluestone 34
Grafton 50, Smithfield 35
Grassfield 57, Hickory 37
Greenbrier Christian 70, Peninsula Catholic 27
Hampton 87, Gloucester 20
Highland-Warrenton 74, Wakefield School 16
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 63, Fuqua School 9
Hopewell 59, Meadowbrook 33
Indian River 54, Great Bridge 53
Isle of Wight Academy 59, Portsmouth Christian 17
Kecoughtan 62, Woodside 37
Kempsville 81, First Colonial 40
King George 64, Chancellor 34
King’s Fork High School 54, Nansemond River 18
Lafayette 38, Poquoson 26
Lake Taylor 99, Granby 2
Lakeland 62, Oscar Smith 34
Landstown 47, Kellam 29
Lee High 63, Falls Church 51
Lee-Davis 54, Powhatan 37
Liberty Christian 50, Liberty-Bedford 21
Louisa 51, Charlottesville 50
Luray 61, Rappahannock County 47
Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 38
Marion 55, Richlands 35
Martinsville 61, Bassett 24
Matoaca 56, Thomas Dale 32
Mills Godwin 39, J.R. Tucker 26
Nansemond-Suffolk 72, Walsingham Academy 32
New Covenant 46, Carlisle 44
New Kent 69, Jamestown 62, 2OT
North Stafford 44, Riverbend 40
Norview 69, Maury 25
Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 23
Page County 60, East Rockingham 33
Park View-Sterling 41, Independence 24
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Grundy 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Blacksburg 33
Paul VI Catholic High School 74, Holy Cross, Md. 8
Prince Edward County 42, Cumberland 38
Prince George 54, Petersburg 47
Pulaski County 66, Cave Spring 48
Ridgeview 65, Lee High 24
Rockbridge County 52, Waynesboro 37
Rural Retreat 61, Chilhowie 38
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Bayside 41
Seton School 57, Middleburg Academy 26
Skyline 73, William Monroe 42
South County 54, Lake Braddock 50
Spotswood 72, Broadway 19
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Central Virginia Home School 41
Steward School 58, Hampton Roads 29
Strasburg 42, Madison County 41
Stuarts Draft 53, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
T.C. Williams 52, Annandale 26
Tandem Friends School 47, Fredericksburg Academy 36
The Covenant School 59, Chatham Hall 15
Trinity Episcopal 72, St. Catherine’s 56
Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36
Tuscarora 54, Broad Run 41
Twin Springs 57, Rye Cove 30
Union 73, John Battle 26
Va. Episcopal 37, Eastern Mennonite 23
Veritas Classic Christian School 38, St. Margaret’s 24
W.T. Woodson 33, Fairfax 27
Warhill 52, York 22
Warren County 47, Manassas Park 32
Warwick 50, Phoebus 45
West Springfield 38, James Robinson 26
Western Branch 48, Deep Creek 43
Woodrow Wilson 67, Churchland 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bruton vs. Tabb, ccd.
Narrows vs. Bland County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.