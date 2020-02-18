Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Scores

February 18, 2020
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 31

Archbishop Spalding 89, Gilman 85

Avalon 66, St. Albans, D.C. 49

Bel Air 74, North Harford 60

Bishop Walsh 63, New Hope Academy 54

Blake 70, Walter Johnson 62, OT

C. H. Flowers 70, Parkdale 67

Calvary Christian 59, New Life 52

Cambridge/SD 66, Washington 62

Century 51, River Hill 48

Chapelgate 74, Severn 61

Col. Richardson 64, Parkside 63

College Park Academy 73, Chesapeake Math & IT South 64

Crisfield 100, Kent Island 60

Damascus 80, Northwood 69

DuVal 78, High Point 59

Easton 68, Stephen Decatur 66

Eleanor Roosevelt 68, Bowie 52

Fairmont Heights 59, Gwynn Park 58

Francis Scott Key 66, Brunswick 61

Frederick 66, Oakdale 58

Frederick Douglass 73, Surrattsville 70

Friendly 71, Largo 65

Gaithersburg 62, Wootton 48

Grace Christian Academy 75, Kings Christian 72

Granite Baptist Church School 76, Arlington Baptist 44

Harford Tech 59, Patterson Mill 40

Heritage Academy 73, Grace Academy 36

Howard 68, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 22

John Carroll 57, Boys Latin 54

John F. Kennedy 73, Bethesda 53

Linganore 72, Walkersville 68

Mardela 76, North Dorchester 74

Martinsburg, W.Va. 79, Tuscarora 63

Maryland School for the Deaf 75, Rockbridge Academy 49

Mergenthaler 80, Thomas Johnson 47

Middleburg Academy, Va. 75, St. Maria Goretti 62

Middletown 67, Urbana 46

Mt. Airy Christian 60, Perry Hall Christian 46

Mt. St. Joseph’s 65, Pallotti 63

North Hagerstown 77, Boonsboro 59

Northwest – Mtg 65, Wheaton 56

Oakland Southern 62, Broadfording Christian Academy 45

Oxon Hill 83, Crossland 54

Paint Branch 86, Seneca Valley 73

Pocomoke 74, North Caroline 47

Potomac 91, Central 70

Queen Annes County 84, Snow Hill 63

Richard Montgomery 85, Walt Whitman 61

Rockville 66, Montgomery Blair 65

Sandy Spring Friends School 57, Washington Waldorf 42

Sherwood 76, Poolesville 38

Smithsburg 64, Clear Spring 43

South Hagerstown 57, Williamsport 51

St. Frances Academy 80, Glenelg CS 56

The Field School, D.C. 59, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57

Watkins Mill 69, Clarksburg 68

Wicomico 101, Saint Michaels 16

Winston Churchill 56, Quince Orchard 53

Wise 43, Laurel 35

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 55, South Carroll 48

Baltimore Douglass 33, Carver Vo-Tech 30

Bethesda 73, John F. Kennedy 21

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52, Good Counsel 35

Blake 37, Walter Johnson 31

Boonsboro 53, North Hagerstown 51

Bowie 54, Eleanor Roosevelt 50

C. H. Flowers 59, Parkdale 35

C. Milton Wright 57, Dunbar 42

Chesapeake Math & IT South 18, College Park Academy 8

Clarksburg 75, Watkins Mill 21

DuVal 57, High Point 15

Dulaney 63, Owings Mills 19

Easton 57, Stephen Decatur 25

Forest Park 67, Coppin Academy 54

Francis Scott Key 39, Brunswick 36

Frederick 54, Oakdale 46

Frederick Douglass 47, Surrattsville 38

Gaithersburg 45, Wootton 38

Granite Baptist Church School 45, Harford Christian 35

Gwynn Park 74, Fairmont Heights 22

Harford Tech 59, Edgewood 36

Heritage Academy 43, New Life 26

Kent Island 77, Crisfield 28

Keyser, W.Va. 54, Fort Hill 52

Liberty 56, Glenelg 31

Linganore 56, Walkersville 31

Maryland School for the Deaf 55, Carroll Christian 44

Middletown 69, Urbana 48

Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 34, Spencerville Academy 24

Mt. Airy Christian 51, Perry Hall Christian 35

North Caroline 58, Pocomoke 42

North Dorchester 74, Mardela 55

Northwest – Mtg 63, Wheaton 47

Northwood 39, Damascus 38

Oxon Hill def. Crossland, forfeit

Paint Branch 80, Seneca Valley 37

Parkside 80, Col. Richardson 32

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Annapolis 43

Poolesville 52, Sherwood 38

Queen Annes County 59, Snow Hill 29

Rockville 45, Montgomery Blair 34

Saint James 78, Musselman, W.Va. 77, OT

Smithsburg 55, Clear Spring 28

Springdale Prep 61, Potomac School, Va. 48

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 53, Bullis 38

Suitland 65, Bladensburg 15

Thomas Johnson 57, Mergenthaler 30

Tuscarora 48, Century 46

Walt Whitman 65, Richard Montgomery 50

Washington 58, Cambridge/SD 54

Wicomico 67, Saint Michaels 14

Williamsport 46, South Hagerstown 21

Winston Churchill 60, Quince Orchard 31

Wise 45, Laurel 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

