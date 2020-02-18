Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 84, Pasadena Chesapeake 31
Archbishop Spalding 89, Gilman 85
Avalon 66, St. Albans, D.C. 49
Bel Air 74, North Harford 60
Bishop Walsh 63, New Hope Academy 54
Blake 70, Walter Johnson 62, OT
C. H. Flowers 70, Parkdale 67
Calvary Christian 59, New Life 52
Cambridge/SD 66, Washington 62
Century 51, River Hill 48
Chapelgate 74, Severn 61
Col. Richardson 64, Parkside 63
College Park Academy 73, Chesapeake Math & IT South 64
Crisfield 100, Kent Island 60
Damascus 80, Northwood 69
DuVal 78, High Point 59
Easton 68, Stephen Decatur 66
Eleanor Roosevelt 68, Bowie 52
Fairmont Heights 59, Gwynn Park 58
Francis Scott Key 66, Brunswick 61
Frederick 66, Oakdale 58
Frederick Douglass 73, Surrattsville 70
Friendly 71, Largo 65
Gaithersburg 62, Wootton 48
Grace Christian Academy 75, Kings Christian 72
Granite Baptist Church School 76, Arlington Baptist 44
Harford Tech 59, Patterson Mill 40
Heritage Academy 73, Grace Academy 36
Howard 68, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 22
John Carroll 57, Boys Latin 54
John F. Kennedy 73, Bethesda 53
Linganore 72, Walkersville 68
Mardela 76, North Dorchester 74
Martinsburg, W.Va. 79, Tuscarora 63
Maryland School for the Deaf 75, Rockbridge Academy 49
Mergenthaler 80, Thomas Johnson 47
Middleburg Academy, Va. 75, St. Maria Goretti 62
Middletown 67, Urbana 46
Mt. Airy Christian 60, Perry Hall Christian 46
Mt. St. Joseph’s 65, Pallotti 63
North Hagerstown 77, Boonsboro 59
Northwest – Mtg 65, Wheaton 56
Oakland Southern 62, Broadfording Christian Academy 45
Oxon Hill 83, Crossland 54
Paint Branch 86, Seneca Valley 73
Pocomoke 74, North Caroline 47
Potomac 91, Central 70
Queen Annes County 84, Snow Hill 63
Richard Montgomery 85, Walt Whitman 61
Rockville 66, Montgomery Blair 65
Sandy Spring Friends School 57, Washington Waldorf 42
Sherwood 76, Poolesville 38
Smithsburg 64, Clear Spring 43
South Hagerstown 57, Williamsport 51
St. Frances Academy 80, Glenelg CS 56
The Field School, D.C. 59, Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 57
Watkins Mill 69, Clarksburg 68
Wicomico 101, Saint Michaels 16
Winston Churchill 56, Quince Orchard 53
Wise 43, Laurel 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 55, South Carroll 48
Baltimore Douglass 33, Carver Vo-Tech 30
Bethesda 73, John F. Kennedy 21
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 52, Good Counsel 35
Blake 37, Walter Johnson 31
Boonsboro 53, North Hagerstown 51
Bowie 54, Eleanor Roosevelt 50
C. H. Flowers 59, Parkdale 35
C. Milton Wright 57, Dunbar 42
Chesapeake Math & IT South 18, College Park Academy 8
Clarksburg 75, Watkins Mill 21
DuVal 57, High Point 15
Dulaney 63, Owings Mills 19
Easton 57, Stephen Decatur 25
Forest Park 67, Coppin Academy 54
Francis Scott Key 39, Brunswick 36
Frederick 54, Oakdale 46
Frederick Douglass 47, Surrattsville 38
Gaithersburg 45, Wootton 38
Granite Baptist Church School 45, Harford Christian 35
Gwynn Park 74, Fairmont Heights 22
Harford Tech 59, Edgewood 36
Heritage Academy 43, New Life 26
Kent Island 77, Crisfield 28
Keyser, W.Va. 54, Fort Hill 52
Liberty 56, Glenelg 31
Linganore 56, Walkersville 31
Maryland School for the Deaf 55, Carroll Christian 44
Middletown 69, Urbana 48
Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 34, Spencerville Academy 24
Mt. Airy Christian 51, Perry Hall Christian 35
North Caroline 58, Pocomoke 42
North Dorchester 74, Mardela 55
Northwest – Mtg 63, Wheaton 47
Northwood 39, Damascus 38
Oxon Hill def. Crossland, forfeit
Paint Branch 80, Seneca Valley 37
Parkside 80, Col. Richardson 32
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Annapolis 43
Poolesville 52, Sherwood 38
Queen Annes County 59, Snow Hill 29
Rockville 45, Montgomery Blair 34
Saint James 78, Musselman, W.Va. 77, OT
Smithsburg 55, Clear Spring 28
Springdale Prep 61, Potomac School, Va. 48
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 53, Bullis 38
Suitland 65, Bladensburg 15
Thomas Johnson 57, Mergenthaler 30
Tuscarora 48, Century 46
Walt Whitman 65, Richard Montgomery 50
Washington 58, Cambridge/SD 54
Wicomico 67, Saint Michaels 14
Williamsport 46, South Hagerstown 21
Winston Churchill 60, Quince Orchard 31
Wise 45, Laurel 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.