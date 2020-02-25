Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47
Central – Wise 56, Richlands 45
Freedom (South Riding) 77, Rock Ridge 52
Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Massaponax 56, Patriot 55
Potomac 78, Forest Park 53
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Hayfield 79, Edison 72
Lake Braddock 90, Fairfax 59
South County 56, West Potomac 47
T.C. Williams 49, James Robinson 47
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Centreville 87, Herndon 53
James Madison 65, South Lakes 61
Wakefield 61, Oakton 41
Washington-Lee 66, Yorktown 61
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Kecoughtan 69, Indian River 62
Norview 62, Bethel 40
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Douglas Freeman 56, Meadowbrook 52
Lloyd Bird 62, Glen Allen 60
Varina 77, Hermitage 56
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 51, OT
Riverside 50, Lee-Springfield 37
Stone Bridge 84, TJ-Alexandria 55
Class 4=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Loudoun County 63, Kettle Run 56
Millbrook 53, Loudoun Valley 50
Region D=
Semifinal=
GW-Danville 47, Jefferson Forest 43
Class 3=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Armstrong 74, Maggie L. Walker GS 44
Manassas Park 63, Goochland 61
Skyline 60, William Monroe 54
Woodstock Central 63, James Monroe 35
Region C=
Semifinal=
Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57
Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43
Lord Botetourt 57, Carroll County 46
Northside 75, Magna Vista 54
Class 2=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Buckingham County 61, Strasburg 36
East Rockingham 77, Clarke County 55
R.E. Lee-Staunton 96, Page County 86
Stuarts Draft 90, Buffalo Gap 75
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Floyd County 79, Gretna 63
Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46
Semifinal=
Glenvar 55, Dan River 47
Radford 73, Appomattox 45
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Gate City 90, Lebanon 64
Graham 75, Lee High 59
Union 79, Virginia High 54
Woodstock Central 63, James Monroe 35
Class 1=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Carver Academy 78, Rappahannock County 46
Cumberland 62, Altavista 54
Riverheads 55, Franklin 42
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59
George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Covington 39
Narrows 65, Bland County 49
Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 57, Hurley 22
Grundy 63, J.I. Burton 55
Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50
Twin Springs 70, Holston 63
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Benedictine 63, St. Christopher’s 61
Bishop Ireton 70, Flint Hill School 63
Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Potomac School 46
St. Annes-Belfield 89, St. John Paul the Great 76
Division II=
First Round=
Miller School 73, Norfolk Christian School 61
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Steward School 73, Va. Episcopal 65
Division III=
First Round=
Amelia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 54
Carlisle 67, Portsmouth Christian 51
The Covenant School 52, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49
Walsingham Academy 70, Richmond Christian 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL=
Class 6=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Osbourn Park 51, Colonial Forge 41
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 51, W.T. Woodson 32
T.C. Williams 70, Falls Church 38
West Potomac 53, Hayfield 52, OT
West Springfield 49, Lake Braddock 34
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 64, Herndon 47
McLean 63, Oakton 55
South Lakes 53, Chantilly 48
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Princess Anne 74, Deep Creek 39
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Henrico 65, Matoaca 43
Highland Springs 98, Meadowbrook 30
Lloyd Bird 49, Mills Godwin 48
Region D=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, North Stafford 49
William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43
Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Grafton 53, Heritage-Newport News 48
King’s Fork High School 37, Warhill 30
Lake Taylor 68, Menchville 37
Region C=
Semifinal=
Loudoun Valley 75, James Wood 40
Millbrook 64, Tuscarora 60
Region D=
Semifinal=
E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40
Pulaski County 69, Salem 40
Class 3=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 57, Warren County 36
George Mason 58, Goochland 36
Maggie L. Walker GS 64, James Monroe 33
William Monroe 55, Woodstock Central 32
Region C=
Semifinal=
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36
Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46
Carroll County 81, Northside 22
Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27
Class 2=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Strasburg 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
Floyd County 51, Radford 42
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
Martinsville 41, Nelson County 40
Class 1=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40
Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22
Grayson County 55, Covington 36
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Honaker 54, Thomas Walker 38
VISAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Collegiate-Richmond 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 41
Episcopal 62, Catholic High School of Va Beach 48
Flint Hill School 54, Trinity Episcopal 46
St. Gertrude 58, St. John Paul the Great 34
Division II=
First Round=
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Norfolk Collegiate 38
The Covenant School 52, Hampton Roads 33
Division III=
First Round=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Eastern Mennonite 31
Carlisle 45, StoneBridge School 33
Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
