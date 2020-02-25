Listen Live Sports

...

Tuesday’s Scores

February 25, 2020 11:09 pm
 
3 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47

Central – Wise 56, Richlands 45

Freedom (South Riding) 77, Rock Ridge 52

Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Massaponax 56, Patriot 55

Potomac 78, Forest Park 53

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 79, Edison 72

Lake Braddock 90, Fairfax 59

South County 56, West Potomac 47

T.C. Williams 49, James Robinson 47

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Centreville 87, Herndon 53

James Madison 65, South Lakes 61

Wakefield 61, Oakton 41

Washington-Lee 66, Yorktown 61

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Kecoughtan 69, Indian River 62

Norview 62, Bethel 40

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Douglas Freeman 56, Meadowbrook 52

Lloyd Bird 62, Glen Allen 60

Varina 77, Hermitage 56

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Potomac Falls 54, Briar Woods 51, OT

Riverside 50, Lee-Springfield 37

Stone Bridge 84, TJ-Alexandria 55

Class 4=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Loudoun County 63, Kettle Run 56

Millbrook 53, Loudoun Valley 50

Region D=

Semifinal=

GW-Danville 47, Jefferson Forest 43

Class 3=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Armstrong 74, Maggie L. Walker GS 44

Manassas Park 63, Goochland 61

Skyline 60, William Monroe 54

Woodstock Central 63, James Monroe 35

Region C=

Semifinal=

Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49

Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57

Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43

Lord Botetourt 57, Carroll County 46

Northside 75, Magna Vista 54

Class 2=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Buckingham County 61, Strasburg 36

East Rockingham 77, Clarke County 55

R.E. Lee-Staunton 96, Page County 86

Stuarts Draft 90, Buffalo Gap 75

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Floyd County 79, Gretna 63

Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46

Semifinal=

Glenvar 55, Dan River 47

Radford 73, Appomattox 45

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Gate City 90, Lebanon 64

Graham 75, Lee High 59

Union 79, Virginia High 54

Woodstock Central 63, James Monroe 35

Class 1=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Carver Academy 78, Rappahannock County 46

Cumberland 62, Altavista 54

Riverheads 55, Franklin 42

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59

George Wythe-Wytheville 77, Covington 39

Narrows 65, Bland County 49

Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 57, Hurley 22

Grundy 63, J.I. Burton 55

Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50

Twin Springs 70, Holston 63

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Benedictine 63, St. Christopher’s 61

Bishop Ireton 70, Flint Hill School 63

Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Potomac School 46

St. Annes-Belfield 89, St. John Paul the Great 76

Division II=

First Round=

Miller School 73, Norfolk Christian School 61

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

Steward School 73, Va. Episcopal 65

Division III=

First Round=

Amelia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 54

Carlisle 67, Portsmouth Christian 51

The Covenant School 52, Williamsburg Christian Academy 49

Walsingham Academy 70, Richmond Christian 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL=

Class 6=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Osbourn Park 51, Colonial Forge 41

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 51, W.T. Woodson 32

T.C. Williams 70, Falls Church 38

West Potomac 53, Hayfield 52, OT

West Springfield 49, Lake Braddock 34

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

James Madison 64, Herndon 47

McLean 63, Oakton 55

South Lakes 53, Chantilly 48

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Princess Anne 74, Deep Creek 39

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Henrico 65, Matoaca 43

Highland Springs 98, Meadowbrook 30

Lloyd Bird 49, Mills Godwin 48

Region D=

Semifinal=

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, North Stafford 49

William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43

Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Grafton 53, Heritage-Newport News 48

King’s Fork High School 37, Warhill 30

Lake Taylor 68, Menchville 37

Region C=

Semifinal=

Loudoun Valley 75, James Wood 40

Millbrook 64, Tuscarora 60

Region D=

Semifinal=

E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40

Pulaski County 69, Salem 40

Class 3=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Brentsville 57, Warren County 36

George Mason 58, Goochland 36

Maggie L. Walker GS 64, James Monroe 33

William Monroe 55, Woodstock Central 32

Region C=

Semifinal=

Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36

Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46

Carroll County 81, Northside 22

Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27

Class 2=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Strasburg 47, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Chatham 68, Alleghany 39

Floyd County 51, Radford 42

Gretna 57, Patrick County 53

Martinsville 41, Nelson County 40

Class 1=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40

Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22

Grayson County 55, Covington 36

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Honaker 54, Thomas Walker 38

VISAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Collegiate-Richmond 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 41

Episcopal 62, Catholic High School of Va Beach 48

Flint Hill School 54, Trinity Episcopal 46

St. Gertrude 58, St. John Paul the Great 34

Division II=

First Round=

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Norfolk Collegiate 38

The Covenant School 52, Hampton Roads 33

Division III=

First Round=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 36, Eastern Mennonite 31

Carlisle 45, StoneBridge School 33

Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

