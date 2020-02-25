Tuesday’s Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Linganore 54, Oakdale 51
MCST Tournament=
First Round=
Salisbury Christian School 41, Holly Grove 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Middletown 70, Frederick 44
New Town 69, Woodlawn 52
Parkside 48, Easton 39
Pikesville 67, Western STES 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
