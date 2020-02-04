Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 4, 2020 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

Advertisement

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Gregor MacLeod to Toledo (ECHL). Released G Kevin Poulin from a professional tryout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived G Haley Kopmeyer.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Named assistant volleyball coach Kadija Dickens interim sports information director.

FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy