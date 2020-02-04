Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL). Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned C Gregor MacLeod to Toledo (ECHL). Released G Kevin Poulin from a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Derrick Etienne Jr.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived G Haley Kopmeyer.
AUGUSTA — Named assistant volleyball coach Kadija Dickens interim sports information director.
FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.
