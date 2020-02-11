Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

February 11, 2020
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Ramón Urías off waivers from St. Louis. Assigned INF Pat Valaika outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to interim manager. Signed C Juan Centeno and OF César Puello to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Manny Bañuelos, LHP Wei-Yin Chen, OF Eric Filia and INF Alen Hanson to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Petricka on a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Sal Romano outright to Louisville (IL).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded OF Taylor Lane to the Joliet Slammers.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Tyler Thornton to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Acquired G DeWanna Bonner from Phoenix for two 2020 first-round (No. 7 and No. 10) draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Rebekkah Brunson assistant coach.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Re-signed F Elena Delle Donne.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeff Howard pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — CB Davon House announced his retirement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Burke Nihill and Gil Beverly to senior vice presidents of both the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a two-year contract. Signed RB Brandon Burks; WRs Alex Charette and Shakeir Ryan; DBs Anthony Covington, Caleb Ham and Trumaine Washington; LBs Justin Tuggle and Korey Jones; and OL Jean-Simon Roy to one-year contracts.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Kevin Brown and DB Randall Evans to one-year contract extensions.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Kevin Lawrence, DB Dexter McDougle, LB Thomas Miles, WR Deontez Alexander, DB Dee Alford, OL Sepesitiano Pupungatoa, OL Chris Kolankowski, K Matthew Riley. Agreed to terms with DB Josh Johnson on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Vancouver F Antoine Roussel $5,000 for slashing Nashville D Yannick Weber during a Feb. 10 game.

DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Taylor Fedun to Texas (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Brandon Crawley to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Martin Fehervary to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Colorado F Martin Kaut two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 7 game against San Jose.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Antonio FC (USL).

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded D Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC for $600,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM), $350,000 in 2021 GAM, and a 2020 international roster spot.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Raheem Edwards from Chicago for D Wyatt Omsberg.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Montreal for a 2020 international roster slot.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Taylor Kornieck to a one-year contract.

SKY BLUE FC — Signed F Evelyne Viens to a two-year contract and D Kaleigh Riehl to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Lindsay Crowdus volunteer assistant softball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Joe Susan special assistant to the head coach.

