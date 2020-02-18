Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 18, 2020 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

TENNIS
World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

