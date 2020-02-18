Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.