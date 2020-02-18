Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

Advertisement

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

TENNIS World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.