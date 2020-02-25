Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 25, 2020 5:25 pm
 
BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Nate Hickman. Reassisgned F Ivan Rabb.

FOOTBALL
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Re-signed LS Martin Bedard.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Troy Terry and D Brendan Guhle to San Diegeo (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned F Justin Dowling to Texas (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Manitoba F Ryan White two games for a boarding incident in a Feb. 21 game at Laval. Suspended Laval F Antoine Waked one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 22 game at Toronto. Suspended Chicago F Jermaine Loewen one game as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 23 game at Rockford.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended RW Kyle Neuber three games as a consequence of his actions in a Feb. 22 game against Norfolk.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed F Gordon Wild.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Noah Billingsley.

NASHVILLE — Signed D Tanner Dieterichs, M Luke Hakkenson and Alistair Johnston and G Elliot Panicco.

VACOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts to a contract extension.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Nathan Smith.

The Associated Press

