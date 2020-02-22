Tulane 75, UCF 74

TULANE (12-15)

Hightower 7-16 3-4 18, Thompson 6-13 3-4 15, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Lawson 7-14 2-2 21, Zhang 2-5 2-2 7, Thomas 1-4 5-5 8, Days 0-0 1-2 1, McGee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 75.

UCF (14-12)

Smith 5-8 6-6 16, Green 5-13 0-0 12, Johnson 5-13 4-5 15, Mahan 5-9 0-0 12, Milon 3-7 0-0 9, DeJesus 1-4 1-2 3, Diggs 2-3 0-0 4, Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Bertz 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-60 11-13 74.

Halftime_UCF 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 9-24 (Lawson 5-7, Thomas 1-2, Walker 1-2, Zhang 1-3, Hightower 1-7, McGee 0-1, Thompson 0-2), UCF 9-31 (Milon 3-7, Mahan 2-4, Green 2-9, Bertz 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_Tulane 26 (Thompson 9), UCF 30 (Smith 13). Assists_Tulane 11 (Hightower 5), UCF 17 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Tulane 15, UCF 16. A_4,966 (9,465).

