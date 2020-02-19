Tulane 80, SMU 72

SMU (18-7)

Jasey 3-3 1-2 7, Mike 6-16 4-5 18, Bandoumel 3-7 7-8 15, Davis 3-9 2-3 9, Jolly 5-11 5-6 16, White 1-5 2-2 4, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Chargois 1-5 1-2 3, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 22-28 72.

TULANE (11-15)

Hightower 8-10 8-9 26, Thompson 3-5 11-16 19, Walker 2-4 6-7 11, Lawson 4-9 4-6 14, Zhang 2-6 0-2 4, Days 2-2 2-3 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-37 31-43 80.

Halftime_Tulane 27-23. 3-Point Goals_SMU 6-36 (Bandoumel 2-6, Mike 2-10, Davis 1-5, Jolly 1-6, Smith 0-1, Hunt 0-2, Chargois 0-3, White 0-3), Tulane 7-15 (Thompson 2-2, Hightower 2-3, Lawson 2-5, Walker 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Zhang 0-2). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_SMU 26 (Jasey, Mike 6), Tulane 29 (Hightower 9). Assists_SMU 9 (Davis, White, Chargois 2), Tulane 13 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_SMU 27, Tulane 21. A_1,150 (4,100).

