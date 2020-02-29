Tulsa 65, UCF 54

UCF (14-14)

Smith 1-4 3-6 5, DeJesus 2-5 1-2 5, Green 4-8 0-0 11, Ingram 0-1 2-2 2, Milon 0-3 0-0 0, Bertz 4-6 0-0 10, Mahan 4-6 3-3 15, Diggs 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 9-13 54.

TULSA (20-9)

Horne 4-12 0-0 12, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Joiner 2-7 4-5 9, Korita 7-9 3-4 20, Rachal 3-6 4-4 11, Igbanu 3-8 3-5 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 14-18 65.

Halftime_Tulsa 27-21. 3-Point Goals_UCF 9-20 (Mahan 4-6, Green 3-6, Bertz 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Milon 0-3), Tulsa 9-20 (Horne 4-9, Korita 3-4, Rachal 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Hill 0-1, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Ingram. Rebounds_UCF 18 (Smith 5), Tulsa 27 (Horne 6). Assists_UCF 11 (Ingram 4), Tulsa 10 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls_UCF 17, Tulsa 11.

