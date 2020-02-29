Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tulsa 65, UCF 54

February 29, 2020 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

UCF (14-14)

Smith 1-4 3-6 5, DeJesus 2-5 1-2 5, Green 4-8 0-0 11, Ingram 0-1 2-2 2, Milon 0-3 0-0 0, Bertz 4-6 0-0 10, Mahan 4-6 3-3 15, Diggs 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 9-13 54.

TULSA (20-9)

Horne 4-12 0-0 12, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Joiner 2-7 4-5 9, Korita 7-9 3-4 20, Rachal 3-6 4-4 11, Igbanu 3-8 3-5 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 14-18 65.

Halftime_Tulsa 27-21. 3-Point Goals_UCF 9-20 (Mahan 4-6, Green 3-6, Bertz 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Milon 0-3), Tulsa 9-20 (Horne 4-9, Korita 3-4, Rachal 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Hill 0-1, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Ingram. Rebounds_UCF 18 (Smith 5), Tulsa 27 (Horne 6). Assists_UCF 11 (Ingram 4), Tulsa 10 (Jackson 3). Total Fouls_UCF 17, Tulsa 11.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration