Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56

EAST CAROLINA (10-15)

Gardner 4-12 4-7 12, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 8-16 1-2 21, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Robinson-White 1-6 0-0 3, Suggs 4-10 4-5 13, Baruti 0-1 0-0 0, T.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 11-16 56.

TULSA (16-8)

Horne 3-12 2-2 10, Ugboh 1-2 1-1 3, Joiner 4-7 0-1 8, Korita 3-6 1-2 10, Rachal 0-3 0-0 0, Igbanu 6-11 12-18 24, D.Jackson 4-7 3-6 11, Hill 0-0 4-4 4, R.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 23-34 70.

Halftime_Tulsa 39-23. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 7-23 (Miles 4-11, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 1-4, Suggs 1-4, Baruti 0-1), Tulsa 5-18 (Korita 3-5, Horne 2-9, D.Jackson 0-2, Rachal 0-2). Fouled Out_Gardner, Baruti, Joiner. Rebounds_East Carolina 31 (Gardner 12), Tulsa 35 (Igbanu 10). Assists_East Carolina 12 (Newton, Robinson-White 3), Tulsa 13 (Horne, Korita, Hill 3). Total Fouls_East Carolina 27, Tulsa 14. A_3,232 (8,355).

