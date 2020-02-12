Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56

February 12, 2020 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST CAROLINA (10-15)

Gardner 4-12 4-7 12, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 8-16 1-2 21, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Robinson-White 1-6 0-0 3, Suggs 4-10 4-5 13, Baruti 0-1 0-0 0, T.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 11-16 56.

TULSA (16-8)

Horne 3-12 2-2 10, Ugboh 1-2 1-1 3, Joiner 4-7 0-1 8, Korita 3-6 1-2 10, Rachal 0-3 0-0 0, Igbanu 6-11 12-18 24, D.Jackson 4-7 3-6 11, Hill 0-0 4-4 4, R.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 23-34 70.

Halftime_Tulsa 39-23. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 7-23 (Miles 4-11, Newton 1-3, Robinson-White 1-4, Suggs 1-4, Baruti 0-1), Tulsa 5-18 (Korita 3-5, Horne 2-9, D.Jackson 0-2, Rachal 0-2). Fouled Out_Gardner, Baruti, Joiner. Rebounds_East Carolina 31 (Gardner 12), Tulsa 35 (Igbanu 10). Assists_East Carolina 12 (Newton, Robinson-White 3), Tulsa 13 (Horne, Korita, Hill 3). Total Fouls_East Carolina 27, Tulsa 14. A_3,232 (8,355).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created