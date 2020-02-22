Tulsa 79, SMU 57

SMU (18-8)

Jasey 1-2 1-2 3, Mike 5-10 0-0 13, Bandoumel 2-8 1-2 5, Davis 4-11 2-2 10, Jolly 7-15 1-2 18, Hunt 1-5 0-0 3, White 1-2 0-0 3, Chargois 0-1 2-2 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 7-10 57.

TULSA (18-9)

Horne 1-5 6-6 9, Jackson 4-9 2-3 12, Joiner 4-7 0-0 9, Korita 4-8 4-6 14, Rachal 1-4 3-4 5, Igbanu 9-13 5-5 23, Hill 1-3 2-2 5, Earley 0-1 0-0 0, Ugboh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 22-26 79.

Halftime_Tulsa 33-26. 3-Point Goals_SMU 8-30 (Jolly 3-8, Mike 3-8, White 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Davis 0-3, Bandoumel 0-6), Tulsa 7-21 (Jackson 2-5, Korita 2-6, Hill 1-2, Joiner 1-2, Horne 1-5, Rachal 0-1). Fouled Out_Jasey, Mike. Rebounds_SMU 29 (Hunt 6), Tulsa 30 (Igbanu 9). Assists_SMU 12 (Davis 4), Tulsa 12 (Hill 3). Total Fouls_SMU 24, Tulsa 12.

