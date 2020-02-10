Turner, BG visit Akron

Bowling Green (18-6, 9-2) vs. Akron (17-6, 7-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Justin Turner and Bowling Green will face Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron. Turner is averaging 23 points over the last five games. Jackson has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Turner is averaging 19 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Falcons. Daeqwon Plowden is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Jackson, who is averaging 18.5 points and 4.9 assists.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Akron is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Zips are 4-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Akron has 37 assists on 65 field goals (56.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 33 of 90 field goals (36.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.