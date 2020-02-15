Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Turner scores 33 to carry Bowling Green past Ball St. 77-71

February 15, 2020 3:35 pm
 
1 min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Turner had a season-high 33 points as Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 77-71 on Saturday.

Turner, who was a point shy of his career high, shot 10 of 19 from the field and made 11 of 13 free throws. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Michael Laster had 12 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added eight rebounds to go with eight points.

Jarron Coleman scored 12 points in a 19-2 run that included eight Bowling Green turnovers and brought Cardinals within 72-69 with 30 seconds remaining. But Turner made five free throws from there to offset a basket by Tahjai Teague.

Advertisement

Teague had 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals (14-11, 7-5). Coleman added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ishmael El-Amin had 16 points.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 67-61 on Jan. 28. Bowling Green plays Ohio at home next Saturday. Ball St. faces Buffalo on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States