Twins 16, Gophers 0

February 21, 2020 8:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
Gophers Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 0 1 0 Totals 28 16 9 13
Wilhite lf 2 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 2 3 1 0
O.Grimm ph 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0
Z.Raabe 2b 2 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 2 1 1
Brghmmr ph 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 0 1 0 0
J.Kelly c- 2 0 0 0 Larnach dh 3 2 0 1
R.Sweny 1b 3 0 0 0 Grzkwsk ph 1 0 0 0
J.Wssel 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 0 1 0 0
Swenson c 1 0 0 0 Cntrras pr 2 2 1 1
Kozicky ss 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 2 1 0 1
D.Stahl ph 0 0 0 0 P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0
Hmlwski cf 3 0 0 0 Clstino cf 2 1 1 3
Knowles dh 2 0 1 0 G.Mciel cf 1 1 0 0
Brtrand rf 2 0 0 0 Za.Wiel 1b 2 0 1 2
C.Asche 1b 1 1 1 1
Rnhimer 3b 2 0 1 0
K.Eaves pr 0 0 0 1
Krrigan rf 3 1 1 0
R.Flres rf 2 0 1 2
Minnesota 000 000 0xx 0
Minnesota 444 022 xxx 16

E_Schoeberl (1), Wassel (1), Hmielewski (1), Reinheimer (1). 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Kerrigan (1). SF_Contreras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Gophers
Schoeberl L, 0-0 2 4 8 5 5 0
Anderson 1 2 4 4 2 0
Ireland 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kapala 1 2 2 2 0 1
Gurka 2-3 1 2 2 4 2
Burchill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Twins
Dobnak W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 4
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Schoeberl (Rooker), Kapala (Maciel).

WP_Schoeberl, Gurka.

Umpires_Home, Ben Sonntag First, Derek Thomas Second, Robert Nunez Third, Ben Fernande.

T_2:33. A_4,596

