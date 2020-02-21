Twins 16, Gophers 0

|Gophers
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|16
|9
|13
|
|Wilhite lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|
|O.Grimm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Raabe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Brghmmr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Kelly c-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach dh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
|R.Sweny 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grzkwsk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wssel 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Swenson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras pr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Kozicky ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|D.Stahl ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Money 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmlwski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Knowles dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Mciel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brtrand rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Wiel 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Asche 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rnhimer 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Eaves pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Krrigan rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Flres rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|0xx
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|444
|022
|xxx
|—
|16
E_Schoeberl (1), Wassel (1), Hmielewski (1), Reinheimer (1). 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Kerrigan (1). SF_Contreras (1).
|Gophers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schoeberl L, 0-0
|2
|
|4
|8
|5
|5
|0
|Anderson
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Ireland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kapala
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gurka
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Burchill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak W, 0-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hardy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Schoeberl (Rooker), Kapala (Maciel).
WP_Schoeberl, Gurka.
Umpires_Home, Ben Sonntag First, Derek Thomas Second, Robert Nunez Third, Ben Fernande.
T_2:33. A_4,596
