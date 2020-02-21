Twins 16, Gophers 0

Gophers Twins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 23 0 1 0 Totals 28 16 9 13 Wilhite lf 2 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 2 3 1 0 O.Grimm ph 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0 Z.Raabe 2b 2 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 2 1 1 Brghmmr ph 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 0 1 0 0 J.Kelly c- 2 0 0 0 Larnach dh 3 2 0 1 R.Sweny 1b 3 0 0 0 Grzkwsk ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wssel 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 0 1 0 0 Swenson c 1 0 0 0 Cntrras pr 2 2 1 1 Kozicky ss 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 2 1 0 1 D.Stahl ph 0 0 0 0 P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0 Hmlwski cf 3 0 0 0 Clstino cf 2 1 1 3 Knowles dh 2 0 1 0 G.Mciel cf 1 1 0 0 Brtrand rf 2 0 0 0 Za.Wiel 1b 2 0 1 2 C.Asche 1b 1 1 1 1 Rnhimer 3b 2 0 1 0 K.Eaves pr 0 0 0 1 Krrigan rf 3 1 1 0 R.Flres rf 2 0 1 2

Minnesota 000 000 0xx — 0 Minnesota 444 022 xxx — 16

E_Schoeberl (1), Wassel (1), Hmielewski (1), Reinheimer (1). 2B_Lewis (1), Celestino (1), Kerrigan (1). SF_Contreras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Gophers Schoeberl L, 0-0 2 4 8 5 5 0 Anderson 1 2 4 4 2 0 Ireland 1 0 0 0 2 0 Kapala 1 2 2 2 0 1 Gurka 2-3 1 2 2 4 2 Burchill 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Twins Dobnak W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Schoeberl (Rooker), Kapala (Maciel).

WP_Schoeberl, Gurka.

Umpires_Home, Ben Sonntag First, Derek Thomas Second, Robert Nunez Third, Ben Fernande.

T_2:33. A_4,596

