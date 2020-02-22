Listen Live Sports

Twins 2, Pirates 1

February 22, 2020 7:36 pm
 
Twins Pirates
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 29 1 4 1
L.Arrez 2b 3 1 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
D.Maggi 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0
Astdllo c 3 0 2 1 Rynolds dh 2 0 0 0
T.Telis c 1 0 0 0 J.Delay ph 1 1 0 0
Ja.Cave rf 3 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 1 0 1 0
Larnach dh 3 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0
Blnnhrn ph 0 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 2 0 1 0
Wde Jr. lf 1 0 1 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0
Cntrras lf 2 0 0 0 J.Elmre 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
P.Money ss 1 0 0 0 A.Susac c 1 0 1 1
Ca.Daal ph 1 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 2 0 0 0
Clstino cf 1 0 0 0 C.Tlson cf 0 0 0 0
Krrigan cf 2 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0
Za.Wiel 1b 1 1 0 0 Mtchell rf 1 0 0 0
G.Snydr 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Oliva lf 2 0 0 0
Rnhimer 3b 2 0 0 0 Lo.Hill lf 1 0 0 0
K.Eaves 3b 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 002 000 000 2
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 1

2B_Wade Jr. (1), Hayes (1). CS_Lewis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Twins
Smeltzer W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Poppen H, 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Littell H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stashak H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Garton H, 0 1 2 1 1 1 1
Thielbar H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Colina S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pirates
Keller 2 2 0 0 0 0
Marvel L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 2 0
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Del Pozo 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jerez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cederlind 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Shane Livensparger Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:49. A_5,150

