Twins 2, Pirates 1

Twins Pirates ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 29 1 4 1 L.Arrez 2b 3 1 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 D.Maggi 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0 Astdllo c 3 0 2 1 Rynolds dh 2 0 0 0 T.Telis c 1 0 0 0 J.Delay ph 1 1 0 0 Ja.Cave rf 3 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 1 0 1 0 Larnach dh 3 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn ph 0 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 2 0 1 0 Wde Jr. lf 1 0 1 0 C.Tcker ss 2 0 1 0 Cntrras lf 2 0 0 0 J.Elmre 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 P.Money ss 1 0 0 0 A.Susac c 1 0 1 1 Ca.Daal ph 1 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 2 0 0 0 Clstino cf 1 0 0 0 C.Tlson cf 0 0 0 0 Krrigan cf 2 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0 Za.Wiel 1b 1 1 0 0 Mtchell rf 1 0 0 0 G.Snydr 1b 1 0 1 0 J.Oliva lf 2 0 0 0 Rnhimer 3b 2 0 0 0 Lo.Hill lf 1 0 0 0 K.Eaves 3b 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 002 000 000 — 2 Pittsburgh 000 000 100 — 1

2B_Wade Jr. (1), Hayes (1). CS_Lewis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Twins Smeltzer W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 Poppen H, 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Littell H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Stashak H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Garton H, 0 1 2 1 1 1 1 Thielbar H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Colina S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 0

Pirates Keller 2 2 0 0 0 0 Marvel L, 0-0 1 3 2 2 2 0 Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0 Del Pozo 2 1 0 0 0 2 Jerez 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cederlind 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Shane Livensparger Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:49. A_5,150

