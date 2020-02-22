Twins 2, Pirates 1

|Twins
|Pirates
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Rynolds dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Telis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Delay ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Flres rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wde Jr. lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Elmre 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Money ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ca.Daal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clstino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tlson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krrigan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Wiel 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mtchell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Snydr 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Oliva lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rnhimer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lo.Hill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Eaves 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
2B_Wade Jr. (1), Hayes (1). CS_Lewis (1).
|Twins
|Smeltzer W, 0-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poppen H, 0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Littell H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stashak H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garton H, 0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Thielbar H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colina S, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pirates
|Keller
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marvel L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Del Pozo
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jerez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cederlind
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi First, Bill Welke Second, Shane Livensparger Third, Jeremy Rigg.
T_2:49. A_5,150
