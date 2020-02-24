Twins 3, Red Sox 2

|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dearden rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Money 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Crcio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keirsey cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Meneses ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larnach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Avila c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bandy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baldwin c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adranza 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstllns 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ja.Cave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Za.Wiel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matheny cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Ntzer 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Flres rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ftzgrld ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clstino cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|D L Grr 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Asche 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Tbias 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
E_Asche (1). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 6. 2B_Baldwin (1), Arauz (1). HR_Benintendi (1), Cruz (1), Celestino (1). SB_Rooker (1).
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hart L, 0-0
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Velazquez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hildenberger
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Leyer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|May W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duffey H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hardy H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes S, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine First, Marvin Hudson Second, Tim Timmons Third, Jeremy Rigg.
T_2:43. A_6,215
