Twins 3, Red Sox 2

February 24, 2020 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Red Sox Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 6 3
Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 L.Arrez 2b 3 1 1 0
Dearden rf 1 0 0 0 P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0
Brd Jr. cf 3 0 2 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
K.Crcio lf 1 0 0 0 Keirsey cf 0 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 2 2
Meneses ph 2 0 1 0 Larnach ph 1 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Avila c 1 0 0 0
J.Bandy c 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 1 0 1 0
Baldwin c 1 1 1 0 Adranza 1b 2 0 0 0
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 T.Telis c 2 0 0 0
Cstllns 1b 2 0 0 1 Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0
K.Pllar rf 2 0 1 0 Za.Wiel 1b 1 0 0 0
Matheny cf 2 0 0 0 Astdllo 3b 2 0 1 0
B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 2 0 0 0
B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 1 0 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0
J.Arauz ss 2 0 1 0 R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0
Ftzgrld ss 2 0 0 0 Clstino cf 2 1 1 1
D L Grr 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Tbias 3b 1 0 0 0
Boston 100 000 001 2
Minnesota 003 000 00x 3

E_Asche (1). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 6. 2B_Baldwin (1), Arauz (1). HR_Benintendi (1), Cruz (1), Celestino (1). SB_Rooker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Red Sox
Eovaldi 2 2 0 0 0 4
Hart L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 1 0
Velazquez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hildenberger 2 1 0 0 2 0
Leyer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Twins
Maeda 2 2 1 1 1 1
May W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 3
Duffey H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wisler H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hardy H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coulombe H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes S, 0-0 2 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine First, Marvin Hudson Second, Tim Timmons Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:43. A_6,215

