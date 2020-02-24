Twins 3, Red Sox 2

Red Sox Twins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 6 3 Bnntndi lf 3 1 1 1 L.Arrez 2b 3 1 1 0 Dearden rf 1 0 0 0 P.Money 2b 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 2 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 K.Crcio lf 1 0 0 0 Keirsey cf 0 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 1 2 2 Meneses ph 2 0 1 0 Larnach ph 1 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Avila c 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 1 0 0 0 B.Roker lf 1 0 1 0 Baldwin c 1 1 1 0 Adranza 1b 2 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 Cstllns 1b 2 0 0 1 Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 1 0 Za.Wiel 1b 1 0 0 0 Matheny cf 2 0 0 0 Astdllo 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Dlbec 3b 2 0 0 0 D.Maggi ss 2 0 0 0 B.Ntzer 2b 2 0 1 0 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz ss 2 0 1 0 R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0 Ftzgrld ss 2 0 0 0 Clstino cf 2 1 1 1 D L Grr 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Tbias 3b 1 0 0 0

Boston 100 000 001 — 2 Minnesota 003 000 00x — 3

E_Asche (1). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 6. 2B_Baldwin (1), Arauz (1). HR_Benintendi (1), Cruz (1), Celestino (1). SB_Rooker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Red Sox Eovaldi 2 2 0 0 0 4 Hart L, 0-0 1 3 3 3 1 0 Velazquez 2 0 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger 2 1 0 0 2 0 Leyer 1 0 0 0 1 1

Twins Maeda 2 2 1 1 1 1 May W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 3 Duffey H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wisler H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hardy H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coulombe H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes S, 0-0 2 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine First, Marvin Hudson Second, Tim Timmons Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:43. A_6,215

