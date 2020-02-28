Listen Live Sports

Twins 4, Red Sox 1

February 28, 2020 3:49 pm
 
Red Sox Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 5 4
Tzu.Lin ss 3 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 2 0 0 0
Matheny cf 1 0 0 0 Krlloff rf 2 2 2 2
R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 Dnldson dh 3 0 1 0
D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0 Larnach ph 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 2 1 2 1 M.Grver c 1 0 0 0
Chatham ph 1 0 0 0 Sverino pr 1 1 0 0
M.Chvis 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras lf 1 0 0 0
J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2
J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0 W.Jvier pr 0 0 0 0
J.Bandy ph 1 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Arauz 2b 2 0 1 0 Astdllo 3b 2 0 0 0
Cstillo lf 2 0 1 0 T.Telis 1b 1 0 0 0
N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
C.Pello rf 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 1 1 0
M.Wlson rf 1 0 1 0 D.Maggi ss 2 0 0 0
J.Duran cf 2 0 0 0 Krrigan cf 1 0 0 0
J.Downs ss 0 0 0 0
Boston 000 100 000 1
Minnesota 000 002 20x 4

E_De La Guerra (2). DP_Boston 6, Minnesota 0. LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Martinez (1), Kirilloff (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Red Sox
Hart 2 0 0 0 1 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brice H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Velazquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Hildenberger L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Leyer 1 2 2 2 0 1
Hall 1 0 0 0 1 2
Twins
Bailey 2 2 0 0 0 2
May 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gearrin 1 1 1 1 0 0
Stashak W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Alcala H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Barnes (Chatham).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez First, Sam Holbrook Second, Tim Timmons Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:31. A_8,026

