Twins 4, Red Sox 1

Red Sox Twins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 5 4 Tzu.Lin ss 3 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 2 0 0 0 Matheny cf 1 0 0 0 Krlloff rf 2 2 2 2 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 Dnldson dh 3 0 1 0 D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0 Larnach ph 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 2 1 2 1 M.Grver c 1 0 0 0 Chatham ph 1 0 0 0 Sverino pr 1 1 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras lf 1 0 0 0 J.Praza 2b 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 J.Lcroy c 1 0 0 0 W.Jvier pr 0 0 0 0 J.Bandy ph 1 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 Plwecki c 2 0 1 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 2 0 1 0 Astdllo 3b 2 0 0 0 Cstillo lf 2 0 1 0 T.Telis 1b 1 0 0 0 N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 C.Pello rf 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 1 1 0 M.Wlson rf 1 0 1 0 D.Maggi ss 2 0 0 0 J.Duran cf 2 0 0 0 Krrigan cf 1 0 0 0 J.Downs ss 0 0 0 0

Boston 000 100 000 — 1 Minnesota 000 002 20x — 4

E_De La Guerra (2). DP_Boston 6, Minnesota 0. LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Martinez (1), Kirilloff (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Red Sox Hart 2 0 0 0 1 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brice H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Velazquez H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Hildenberger L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1 Leyer 1 2 2 2 0 1 Hall 1 0 0 0 1 2

Twins Bailey 2 2 0 0 0 2 May 1 0 0 0 0 0 Gearrin 1 1 1 1 0 0 Stashak W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 Alcala H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Barnes (Chatham).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez First, Sam Holbrook Second, Tim Timmons Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:31. A_8,026

