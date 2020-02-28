Twins 4, Red Sox 1

|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Grr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Grver c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Lcroy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Jvier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bandy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Asche 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Telis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lnghi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wde Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Maggi ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krrigan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Downs ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|20x
|—
|4
E_De La Guerra (2). DP_Boston 6, Minnesota 0. LOB_Boston 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Donaldson (1), Rosario (1). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Martinez (1), Kirilloff (1).
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hart
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brice H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hildenberger L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Leyer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bailey
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stashak W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alcala H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes S, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Barnes (Chatham).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez First, Sam Holbrook Second, Tim Timmons Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:31. A_8,026
