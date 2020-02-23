Twins 5, Blue Jays 5

|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|
|D.Fsher lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hmilton ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Warmoth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Burns 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Maggi pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Shaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kvlehan 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Wiel 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Tllez dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Adranza ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|R.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Alfrd cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wde Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Young cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cntrras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
|Al.Kirk c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Crnin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKnney rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Krrigan rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Placios rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Flres rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Asche lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Webb lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|003
|200
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|020
|110
|010
|—
|5
E_Panik (1), Alford (1). 2B_Espinal (1), Kerrigan (1), Webb (1). HR_Wiel (1). CS_Webb (1). SF_Wall (1), Panik (1), Blankenhorn (1).
|Blue Jays
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kay
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Waguespack
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pannone
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hatch H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snead BS, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dull
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berrios
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Romo H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcala
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Reed BS, 0-0
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Horacek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Alcala (Burns).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora First, Sam Holbrook Second, Alex Tosi Third, Ben Sonnta.
T_2:57. A_8,309
