Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 5, Blue Jays 5

February 23, 2020 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
Blue Jays Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 34 5 9 4
D.Fsher lf 3 0 1 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0
Fo.Wall lf 1 0 1 1 Hmilton ph 2 0 0 0
J.Panik 2b 2 0 0 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Warmoth 2b 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0
B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Grver c 2 0 1 0
A.Burns 3b 1 1 1 1 D.Maggi pr 1 1 0 0
Tr.Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 1 1 0
Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 Za.Wiel 1b 1 1 1 1
R.Tllez dh 3 0 2 2 Adranza ss 3 2 2 0
R.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0
A.Alfrd cf 3 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras cf 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 2 0 0 2
Al.Kirk c 1 1 0 0 J.Crnin 2b 1 0 0 0
McKnney rf 1 1 0 0 Krrigan rf 3 0 2 1
Placios rf 2 1 1 0 R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0
Espinal ss 2 1 1 0 C.Asche lf 3 0 0 0
K.Smith ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Webb lf 1 0 1 0
Toronto 000 003 200 5
Minnesota 020 110 010 5

E_Panik (1), Alford (1). 2B_Espinal (1), Kerrigan (1), Webb (1). HR_Wiel (1). CS_Webb (1). SF_Wall (1), Panik (1), Blankenhorn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Blue Jays
Kay 2 3 2 2 0 2
Waguespack 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pannone 1 3 1 1 0 1
Reid-Foley 1 1 1 0 0 0
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hatch H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Snead BS, 0-0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Dull 1 1 0 0 0 1
Twins
Berrios 2 1 0 0 0 4
Romo H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clippard H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alcala 1 2 3 3 2 1
Reed BS, 0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Horacek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clay 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Alcala (Burns).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora First, Sam Holbrook Second, Alex Tosi Third, Ben Sonnta.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_8,309

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms