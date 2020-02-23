Twins 5, Blue Jays 5

Blue Jays Twins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 5 7 5 Totals 34 5 9 4 D.Fsher lf 3 0 1 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 Fo.Wall lf 1 0 1 1 Hmilton ph 2 0 0 0 J.Panik 2b 2 0 0 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Warmoth 2b 2 0 0 0 Grterol c 1 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Grver c 2 0 1 0 A.Burns 3b 1 1 1 1 D.Maggi pr 1 1 0 0 Tr.Shaw 1b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 1 1 0 Kvlehan 1b 1 0 0 0 Za.Wiel 1b 1 1 1 1 R.Tllez dh 3 0 2 2 Adranza ss 3 2 2 0 R.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 A.Alfrd cf 3 0 0 0 Wde Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 Cntrras cf 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 2 0 0 2 Al.Kirk c 1 1 0 0 J.Crnin 2b 1 0 0 0 McKnney rf 1 1 0 0 Krrigan rf 3 0 2 1 Placios rf 2 1 1 0 R.Flres rf 1 0 0 0 Espinal ss 2 1 1 0 C.Asche lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith ss 1 0 0 0 Ty.Webb lf 1 0 1 0

Toronto 000 003 200 — 5 Minnesota 020 110 010 — 5

E_Panik (1), Alford (1). 2B_Espinal (1), Kerrigan (1), Webb (1). HR_Wiel (1). CS_Webb (1). SF_Wall (1), Panik (1), Blankenhorn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Blue Jays Kay 2 3 2 2 0 2 Waguespack 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pannone 1 3 1 1 0 1 Reid-Foley 1 1 1 0 0 0 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hatch H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Snead BS, 0-0 1 1 1 1 1 0 Dull 1 1 0 0 0 1

Twins Berrios 2 1 0 0 0 4 Romo H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clippard H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alcala 1 2 3 3 2 1 Reed BS, 0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Horacek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clay 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Alcala (Burns).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora First, Sam Holbrook Second, Alex Tosi Third, Ben Sonnta.

T_2:57. A_8,309

