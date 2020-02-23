Listen Live Sports

Two Greyhounds have double-doubles in win over Lafayette

February 23, 2020 5:16 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) —

Santi Aldama had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Golden Dike 14 points and 12 rebounds as Loyola Maryland beat Lafayette 70-68 on Sunday.

Andrew Kostecka had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola (15-14, 7-9 Patriot League).

The Greyhounds had a 63-51 lead with just over eight minutes left, but Lafayette rallied to within 68-66 with 27 seconds left after consecutive 3-pointers by Kyle Stout and Leo O’Boyle. But Kostecka twice went 1 of 2 at the line and Lafayette missed four straight shots until O’Boyle made a putback as the game ended.

O’Boyle scored a season-high 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Leopards (17-10, 9-7). Neal Quinn added 17 points. Myles Cherry had 10 rebounds.

The Greyhounds evened the season series against the Leopards with the win. Lafayette defeated Loyola 65-62 on Jan. 11.

Loyola plays Navy on the road on Wednesday. Lafayette faces American on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

