UAB 69, UTEP 55

UAB (14-9)

Benjamin 4-8 5-7 15, Nicholson 3-7 1-2 7, Scott-Grayson 4-5 3-4 11, Butler 8-13 1-3 17, Lovan 4-5 3-3 11, Brinson 2-3 0-0 4, Gueye 1-3 0-0 2, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 13-19 69.

UTEP (13-10)

Williams 9-16 7-9 26, Edwards 1-6 2-2 5, Vila 1-5 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Boum 4-6 0-0 10, Lathon 0-2 0-0 0, Odigie 3-7 0-0 6, Stroud 1-3 3-6 5, Archie 0-1 0-2 0, Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 12-19 55.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_UAB 2-11 (Benjamin 2-5, Brinson 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Nicholson 0-2), UTEP 5-16 (Boum 2-4, Williams 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Vila 1-4, Lathon 0-1, Odigie 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Rebounds_UAB 28 (Nicholson, Brinson 5), UTEP 27 (Williams 8). Assists_UAB 7 (Lovan 3), UTEP 12 (Lathon 3). Total Fouls_UAB 17, UTEP 17. A_6,234 (12,222).

