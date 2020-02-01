Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UAB 69, UTEP 55

February 1, 2020 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

UAB (14-9)

Benjamin 4-8 5-7 15, Nicholson 3-7 1-2 7, Scott-Grayson 4-5 3-4 11, Butler 8-13 1-3 17, Lovan 4-5 3-3 11, Brinson 2-3 0-0 4, Gueye 1-3 0-0 2, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 13-19 69.

UTEP (13-10)

Williams 9-16 7-9 26, Edwards 1-6 2-2 5, Vila 1-5 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Boum 4-6 0-0 10, Lathon 0-2 0-0 0, Odigie 3-7 0-0 6, Stroud 1-3 3-6 5, Archie 0-1 0-2 0, Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 12-19 55.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_UAB 2-11 (Benjamin 2-5, Brinson 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Nicholson 0-2), UTEP 5-16 (Boum 2-4, Williams 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Vila 1-4, Lathon 0-1, Odigie 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Rebounds_UAB 28 (Nicholson, Brinson 5), UTEP 27 (Williams 8). Assists_UAB 7 (Lovan 3), UTEP 12 (Lathon 3). Total Fouls_UAB 17, UTEP 17. A_6,234 (12,222).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy