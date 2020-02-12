Listen Live Sports

UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72

February 12, 2020 10:19 pm
 
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (6-20)

Scurry 4-6 1-1 9, Green 10-21 1-1 26, Johnson 1-4 1-2 3, Millner 2-6 0-0 5, Sims 4-11 0-0 9, Lawrence 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 5-5 0-1 10, Millin 3-4 0-1 7, Crump 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 30-62 3-8 72.

UAB (15-11)

Butler 6-11 7-11 19, Gueye 4-6 2-2 10, Benjamin 6-8 3-4 21, Lovan 10-11 5-5 25, Scott-Grayson 0-3 4-5 4, Nicholson 0-3 0-0 0, Brinson 1-2 1-2 3, Ralat 0-1 1-2 1, Hurtado 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 23-31 83.

Halftime_Middle Tennessee 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Middle Tennessee 9-28 (Green 5-10, Millin 1-2, Millner 1-4, Lawrence 1-5, Sims 1-6, Johnson 0-1), UAB 6-10 (Benjamin 6-8, Nicholson 0-1, Ralat 0-1). Rebounds_Middle Tennessee 20 (Scurry 7), UAB 28 (Gueye 8). Assists_Middle Tennessee 13 (Sims 3), UAB 14 (Scott-Grayson 4). Total Fouls_Middle Tennessee 23, UAB 12. A_2,461 (8,508).

