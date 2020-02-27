Listen Live Sports

UAB 88, Marshall 80

February 27, 2020 10:31 pm
 
MARSHALL (14-15)

Bennett 5-10 7-9 17, J.Williams 1-2 1-4 4, Kinsey 9-19 2-4 22, Taylor 4-10 0-0 11, West 5-10 0-0 14, Beyers 3-11 0-1 7, Sarenac 1-3 0-0 3, Miladinovic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 10-18 80.

UAB (17-12)

Butler 6-13 4-10 16, Gueye 1-3 1-2 3, Benjamin 3-10 7-10 14, Lovan 4-10 4-4 12, Scott-Grayson 7-10 3-4 19, Brinson 1-1 0-0 2, Nicholson 4-8 2-2 10, Pearson 3-6 1-2 7, Ralat 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 31-64 22-34 88.

Halftime_UAB 48-42. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-28 (West 4-6, Taylor 3-7, Kinsey 2-5, Sarenac 1-2, J.Williams 1-2, Beyers 1-6), UAB 4-11 (Scott-Grayson 2-3, Ralat 1-1, Benjamin 1-5, Nicholson 0-1, Pearson 0-1). Fouled Out_Bennett, J.Williams. Rebounds_Marshall 30 (Bennett, Taylor, Beyers 6), UAB 49 (Butler 11). Assists_Marshall 17 (Kinsey 7), UAB 12 (Scott-Grayson 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 23, UAB 17. A_2,342 (8,508).

