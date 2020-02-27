Listen Live Sports

UAB uses balanced attack to beat Marshall 88-80

February 27, 2020 11:01 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 19 points to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers defeated Marshall 88-80 on Thursday night.

Will Butler added 16 points for the Blazers. Jalen Benjamin chipped in 14, Tavin Lovan scored 12 and Kassim Nicholson had 10. Butler also had 11 rebounds, while Lovan posted six rebounds.

UAB (17-12, 8-8 Conference USA) scored 48 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and eight assists for the Thundering Herd (14-15, 8-8). Iran Bennett added 17 points. Jarrod West had 14 points.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. UAB defeated Marshall 61-50 on Jan. 11. UAB plays UTSA on the road on Sunday. Marshall matches up against Florida Atlantic at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

