UALR 81, Arkansas St. 78

February 22, 2020 8:14 pm
 
UALR (19-9)

Coupet 0-4 4-4 4, K.Johnson 9-12 14-19 32, Monyyong 3-6 2-5 8, Nowell 6-14 5-6 19, Stulic 3-5 0-0 8, Lottie 3-5 0-0 6, Lukic 1-3 1-1 3, Maric 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-50 27-37 81.

ARKANSAS ST. (15-14)

Brevard 4-5 2-2 10, Matthews 2-6 0-0 4, Eaton 10-21 2-2 27, J.Johnson 2-12 4-5 9, Kus 4-11 0-0 8, Fields 2-6 7-8 11, Jackson 2-5 1-3 5, Eggleston 0-1 0-2 0, Willis 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 28-69 16-23 78.

Halftime_UALR 37-35. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-13 (Stulic 2-3, Nowell 2-6, Coupet 0-2, Lukic 0-2), Arkansas St. 6-23 (Eaton 5-7, J.Johnson 1-10, Fields 0-2, Kus 0-4). Fouled Out_Monyyong, Maric, Brevard, Matthews, Kus, Jackson. Rebounds_UALR 36 (K.Johnson 16), Arkansas St. 39 (Brevard 8). Assists_UALR 14 (Nowell 6), Arkansas St. 15 (J.Johnson, Fields 5). Total Fouls_UALR 23, Arkansas St. 29. A_2,815 (10,475).

