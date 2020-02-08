Listen Live Sports

UALR 90, Arkansas St. 87

February 8, 2020 6:15 pm
 
ARKANSAS ST. (15-10)

Brevard 4-6 2-2 10, Matthews 4-6 3-7 11, Eaton 7-10 5-5 25, Eggleston 0-4 2-2 2, Fields 6-13 3-4 15, J.Johnson 2-3 2-2 8, Jackson 2-2 1-2 5, Kus 3-7 0-0 9, Willis 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 18-24 87.

UALR (18-7)

Coupet 4-8 0-0 9, K.Johnson 1-4 3-5 5, Monyyong 2-7 9-10 13, Nowell 5-15 12-12 24, Stulic 2-4 1-1 6, Lukic 6-11 1-3 17, Maric 5-7 2-2 14, Lottie 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 25-58 30-35 90.

Halftime_UALR 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 11-22 (Eaton 6-7, Kus 3-5, J.Johnson 2-3, Eggleston 0-2, Fields 0-2, Willis 0-3), UALR 10-23 (Lukic 4-7, Maric 2-2, Nowell 2-7, Stulic 1-2, Coupet 1-3, Monyyong 0-2). Rebounds_Arkansas St. 30 (Matthews 8), UALR 31 (Monyyong 11). Assists_Arkansas St. 14 (Eaton 5), UALR 15 (Nowell 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 25, UALR 17. A_3,522 (5,600).

