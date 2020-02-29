UALR 91, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (12-18)

Gueye 1-6 3-4 5, J.Johnson 3-8 1-2 8, Hardy 4-12 2-3 10, Russell 8-14 0-1 17, Wilson 8-12 2-2 18, Wesley 2-3 5-6 9, Lafayette 1-3 0-0 2, Aucoin 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 13-18 69.

UALR (21-9)

Coupet 4-8 6-6 15, K.Johnson 2-6 5-10 9, Monyyong 6-10 1-1 13, Nowell 5-10 5-6 19, Stulic 4-5 0-0 11, Maric 5-7 0-0 10, Lottie 3-6 0-0 6, Lukic 0-3 0-0 0, Dunkum 1-1 0-0 2, Palermo 1-1 0-0 3, Agudah 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-58 17-23 91.

Halftime_UALR 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 2-20 (J.Johnson 1-4, Russell 1-4, Lafayette 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Wilson 0-2, Hardy 0-7), UALR 10-19 (Nowell 4-6, Stulic 3-4, Agudah 1-1, Palermo 1-1, Coupet 1-4, Lottie 0-1, Lukic 0-2). Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 25 (Gueye 13), UALR 34 (Monyyong 12). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 12 (Wilson 4), UALR 23 (Nowell 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 18, UALR 19. A_2,705 (5,600).

