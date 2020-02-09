Listen Live Sports

UAPB looks to end streak vs Alabama St.

February 9, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Alabama State (6-17, 5-5) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-19, 2-8)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s conference losing streak to eight games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 61-56 on Jan. 13. Alabama State won 87-74 at Mississippi Valley State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Dequan Morris has averaged 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while Markedric Bell has put up 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Hornets, Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while Leon Daniels has put up 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Lions have scored 55.7 points per game and allowed 63.9 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 57.2 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-19 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 51.2 points while giving up 62.6.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has held opposing teams to 68.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all SWAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

