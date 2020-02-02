UAPB looks to end streak vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (7-14, 4-4) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-17, 2-6)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s conference losing streak to six games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 61-56 on Jan. 13. Jackson State won easily 85-65 at Mississippi Valley State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Marquell Carter has averaged 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Dequan Morris has put up 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 17.5 points while Roland Griffin has put up 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Lions have scored 57.3 points per game and allowed 66.5 points per game in conference play thus far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 61.6 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 26.7 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-11 when they allow 73 or more points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Golden Lions are 0-17 when they score 60 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 60.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 52.3 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 26th among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense has turned the ball over on 27.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Lions 352nd, nationally).

