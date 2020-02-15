Listen Live Sports

UC Davis 110, CS Northridge 98

February 15, 2020 10:46 pm
 
CS NORTHRIDGE (11-16)

Diane 11-16 8-13 30, Pearre 0-1 0-2 0, Brown 5-6 0-0 12, Gomez 8-16 6-7 26, Harkless 2-5 8-8 12, Coleman 5-6 0-0 14, Harrick 0-3 0-0 0, Ndumanya 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-56 22-30 98.

UC DAVIS (12-15)

Koehler 2-3 0-0 4, Manjon 4-11 8-8 16, Pepper 4-8 0-0 9, Printup 2-4 2-2 7, Squire 2-2 5-6 9, Fuller 7-11 1-1 16, Gonzalez 7-9 1-1 20, Mooney 7-11 8-8 29. Totals 35-59 25-26 110.

Halftime_UC Davis 47-41. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 10-19 (Coleman 4-5, Gomez 4-6, Brown 2-3, Harkless 0-1, Diane 0-2, Harrick 0-2), UC Davis 15-25 (Mooney 7-9, Gonzalez 5-7, Fuller 1-2, Pepper 1-2, Printup 1-3, Manjon 0-2). Rebounds_CS Northridge 18 (Brown 5), UC Davis 29 (Manjon 7). Assists_CS Northridge 18 (Diane, Harkless 6), UC Davis 18 (Manjon 8). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 21, UC Davis 23. A_1,811 (7,600).

