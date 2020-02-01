Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 51

February 1, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAL POLY (5-15)

Alexander 0-2 3-6 3, Ballard 3-12 3-4 10, Colvin 2-4 0-0 5, Crowe 0-1 0-1 0, Harwell 0-2 0-0 0, Jaakkola 4-8 2-2 10, Koroma 4-4 1-2 9, Rogers 1-8 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 15-42 10-17 42.

UC DAVIS (8-14)

Adebayo 3-4 2-2 9, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Koehler 4-10 1-2 9, Manjon 3-7 6-6 12, Mooney 6-11 4-4 19, Neufeld 1-3 0-1 2, Pepper 2-6 5-6 9, Printup 1-5 0-0 3, Squire 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 18-21 66.

Halftime_UC Davis 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 2-16 (Colvin 1-2, Ballard 1-6, Crowe 0-1, Harwell 0-2, Rogers 0-5), UC Davis 6-14 (Mooney 3-6, Adebayo 1-1, Printup 1-2, Squire 1-2, Koehler 0-1, Pepper 0-2). Fouled Out_Ballard. Rebounds_Cal Poly 27 (Jaakkola 10), UC Davis 34 (Mooney 8). Assists_Cal Poly 3 (Ballard, Jaakkola, Rogers 1), UC Davis 10 (Manjon 6). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 14, UC Davis 20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy