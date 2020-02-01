UC Davis 66, Cal Poly 51

CAL POLY (5-15)

Alexander 0-2 3-6 3, Ballard 3-12 3-4 10, Colvin 2-4 0-0 5, Crowe 0-1 0-1 0, Harwell 0-2 0-0 0, Jaakkola 4-8 2-2 10, Koroma 4-4 1-2 9, Rogers 1-8 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 15-42 10-17 42.

UC DAVIS (8-14)

Adebayo 3-4 2-2 9, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Koehler 4-10 1-2 9, Manjon 3-7 6-6 12, Mooney 6-11 4-4 19, Neufeld 1-3 0-1 2, Pepper 2-6 5-6 9, Printup 1-5 0-0 3, Squire 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 18-21 66.

Halftime_UC Davis 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 2-16 (Colvin 1-2, Ballard 1-6, Crowe 0-1, Harwell 0-2, Rogers 0-5), UC Davis 6-14 (Mooney 3-6, Adebayo 1-1, Printup 1-2, Squire 1-2, Koehler 0-1, Pepper 0-2). Fouled Out_Ballard. Rebounds_Cal Poly 27 (Jaakkola 10), UC Davis 34 (Mooney 8). Assists_Cal Poly 3 (Ballard, Jaakkola, Rogers 1), UC Davis 10 (Manjon 6). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 14, UC Davis 20.

