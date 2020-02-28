Listen Live Sports

UC Davis looks for home win vs Long Beach St.

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
Long Beach State (10-19, 5-8) vs. UC Davis (13-16, 7-6)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its fourth straight win over Long Beach State at The Pavilion. The last victory for the Beach at UC Davis was a 57-48 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: UC Davis has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Long Beach State has depended on freshmen. Seniors Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 42 percent of all UC Davis points this season. On the other side, freshmen Chance Hunter, Michael Carter III and Joshua Morgan have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this year.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 43.3 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UC Davis is 0-6 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Long Beach State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points and has allowed 63 points per game over its last five.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Beach are 2-19 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

