UC Irvine 82, Cal Poly 76

February 28, 2020 1:49 am
 
UC IRVINE (20-10)

Edgar 2-3 2-2 6, Rutherford 8-10 0-1 16, Greene 2-4 0-0 4, Leonard 7-10 4-4 22, Worku 6-11 3-5 18, Welp 4-7 0-0 8, Artest 1-2 2-3 4, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-50 11-15 82.

CAL POLY (7-21)

Crowe 1-4 0-0 3, Harwell 2-7 2-2 8, Jaakkola 4-5 1-2 9, Alexander 5-10 1-2 12, J.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Rogers 5-11 2-2 13, Ballard 5-9 2-2 13, Taylor 2-9 1-2 5, Colvin 2-4 0-0 5, K.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Koroma 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-66 9-12 76.

Halftime_UC Irvine 40-35. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 7-15 (Leonard 4-7, Worku 3-6, Edgar 0-1, Lee 0-1), Cal Poly 7-17 (Harwell 2-2, Alexander 1-1, Ballard 1-2, Colvin 1-3, Crowe 1-4, Rogers 1-4, J.Smith 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 28 (Edgar 6), Cal Poly 23 (Rogers, Ballard, Taylor 4). Assists_UC Irvine 16 (Worku 5), Cal Poly 12 (Alexander 5). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 12, Cal Poly 14. A_2,703 (3,032).

