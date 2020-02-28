Listen Live Sports

UC Irvine looks for home win vs UCSB

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 8-5) vs. UC Irvine (20-10, 12-2)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its fourth straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Bren Events Center. The last victory for the Gauchos at UC Irvine was a 76-60 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Gauchos have been led by Amadou Sow and Max Heidegger. Sow has averaged 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Heidegger has recorded 16 points per game. The Anteaters have been anchored by Collin Welp and Eyassu Worku, who are averaging 13.3 and 12.2 per game, respectively.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 43.2 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 20-4 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 60.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UC Irvine defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.5 percent, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. UC Santa Barbara has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent through 28 games (ranking the Gauchos 283rd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

