UC Riverside looks to end streak vs Cal Poly

UC Riverside (14-14, 4-8) vs. Cal Poly (7-19, 4-8)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly looks to extend UC Riverside’s conference losing streak to six games. UC Riverside’s last Big West win came against the Long Beach State Beach 77-69 on Jan. 30. Cal Poly lost 77-62 to UC Davis in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its seniors. Callum McRae, Arinze Chidom, Dominick Pickett and Khyber Kabellis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Highlanders points over the team’s last five games.

Advertisement

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mustangs have scored 72.5 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Junior Ballard has connected on 36 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-15 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: UC Riverside has scored 57.2 points per game and allowed 64.2 over its five-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-lowest figure in the country. The Cal Poly offense has averaged just 67.8 points through 26 games (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.