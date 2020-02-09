UC Santa Barbara 64, UC Irvine 61

UC IRVINE (15-10)

Edgar 2-3 2-2 6, Rutherford 2-3 0-0 4, Greene 8-12 0-1 16, Leonard 4-8 2-2 12, Worku 3-14 0-0 6, Welp 3-14 2-2 9, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Artest 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 7-8 61.

UC SANTA BARBARA (16-8)

Freeman 4-6 0-0 9, Sow 8-15 3-3 21, Heidegger 2-5 5-6 9, McLaughlin 2-6 7-8 11, Ramsey 2-5 4-4 8, Idehen 0-2 2-4 2, Cyrus 2-6 0-0 4, Nagle 0-1 0-0 0, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 21-25 64.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 35-24. 3-Point Goals_UC Irvine 4-14 (Leonard 2-6, Artest 1-1, Welp 1-3, Worku 0-4), UC Santa Barbara 3-11 (Sow 2-4, Freeman 1-3, Cyrus 0-1, Heidegger 0-1, Nagle 0-1, Ramsey 0-1). Rebounds_UC Irvine 34 (Greene 6), UC Santa Barbara 25 (Sow 10). Assists_UC Irvine 9 (Worku 3), UC Santa Barbara 11 (Heidegger 4). Total Fouls_UC Irvine 20, UC Santa Barbara 12. A_3,187 (5,600).

