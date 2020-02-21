UC Santa Barbara 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

UC SANTA BARBARA (17-9)

Freeman 5-8 0-0 11, Sow 4-8 0-1 8, Heidegger 8-16 8-12 27, McLaughlin 4-13 3-4 11, Ramsey 1-5 6-6 9, Cyrus 3-5 0-0 6, Idehen 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 1-1 0-0 3, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 17-23 75.

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (10-17)

Clare 3-8 3-4 9, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Rowe 7-14 1-3 18, Awosika 2-4 0-0 4, Kamga 9-18 1-1 20, Arnold 5-10 0-0 11, San Antonio 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 1-3 0-0 2, Pitts 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 5-8 66.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 34-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 6-16 (Heidegger 3-5, Nagle 1-1, Freeman 1-2, Ramsey 1-3, Cyrus 0-1, Sow 0-1, McLaughlin 0-3), Cal St.-Fullerton 5-14 (Rowe 3-6, Arnold 1-3, Kamga 1-4, Clare 0-1). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 29 (Heidegger, Ramsey 7), Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (Rowe 7). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 17 (Heidegger, McLaughlin 5), Cal St.-Fullerton 13 (Awosika 6). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 13, Cal St.-Fullerton 20. A_789 (4,000).

