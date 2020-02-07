UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66

HAWAII (14-7)

Raimo 3-9 3-4 9, Carper 5-6 1-2 11, Buggs 3-9 0-0 7, Stansberry 3-12 0-0 9, Webster 4-9 0-0 9, Hemsley 3-4 6-7 13, Hulland 3-4 0-0 7, Colina 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-53 11-15 66.

UC SANTA BARBARA (15-8)

Freeman 2-9 2-2 6, Sow 12-13 4-4 30, Heidegger 4-9 4-4 13, McLaughlin 4-9 0-0 8, Ramsey 1-3 2-2 4, Idehen 4-4 3-4 11, Cyrus 1-2 0-0 2, Nagle 1-2 0-0 2, Toure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 15-16 76.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-20 (Stansberry 3-9, Hemsley 1-1, Hulland 1-2, Buggs 1-3, Webster 1-4, Raimo 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 3-14 (Sow 2-2, Heidegger 1-3, Nagle 0-1, Ramsey 0-1, McLaughlin 0-3, Freeman 0-4). Fouled Out_Hulland, Freeman. Rebounds_Hawaii 20 (Stansberry, Hemsley 5), UC Santa Barbara 32 (Ramsey 7). Assists_Hawaii 14 (Buggs 8), UC Santa Barbara 14 (Freeman, Heidegger, McLaughlin 3). Total Fouls_Hawaii 20, UC Santa Barbara 19. A_1,346 (5,600).

