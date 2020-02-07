Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66

February 7, 2020 12:36 am
 
< a min read
      

HAWAII (14-7)

Raimo 3-9 3-4 9, Carper 5-6 1-2 11, Buggs 3-9 0-0 7, Stansberry 3-12 0-0 9, Webster 4-9 0-0 9, Hemsley 3-4 6-7 13, Hulland 3-4 0-0 7, Colina 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-53 11-15 66.

UC SANTA BARBARA (15-8)

Freeman 2-9 2-2 6, Sow 12-13 4-4 30, Heidegger 4-9 4-4 13, McLaughlin 4-9 0-0 8, Ramsey 1-3 2-2 4, Idehen 4-4 3-4 11, Cyrus 1-2 0-0 2, Nagle 1-2 0-0 2, Toure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 15-16 76.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-20 (Stansberry 3-9, Hemsley 1-1, Hulland 1-2, Buggs 1-3, Webster 1-4, Raimo 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 3-14 (Sow 2-2, Heidegger 1-3, Nagle 0-1, Ramsey 0-1, McLaughlin 0-3, Freeman 0-4). Fouled Out_Hulland, Freeman. Rebounds_Hawaii 20 (Stansberry, Hemsley 5), UC Santa Barbara 32 (Ramsey 7). Assists_Hawaii 14 (Buggs 8), UC Santa Barbara 14 (Freeman, Heidegger, McLaughlin 3). Total Fouls_Hawaii 20, UC Santa Barbara 19. A_1,346 (5,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk