UC Santa Barbara beats Cal St.-Fullerton 75-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger had 27 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Cal State Fullerton 75-66 on Thursday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 11 points for UC Santa Barbara (17-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Matt Freeman added 11 points. Devearl Ramsey had seven rebounds. Amadou Sow had a career-high five blocks plus eight points.

Brandon Kamga had 20 points for the Titans (10-17, 5-7). Jackson Rowe added 18 points and seven rebounds. Wayne Arnold had 11 points.

UC Santa Barbara plays UC Davis at home on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Hawaii on the road next Thursday.

