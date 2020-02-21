Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Santa Barbara beats Cal St.-Fullerton 75-66

February 21, 2020 12:55 am
 
< a min read
      

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger had 27 points as UC Santa Barbara topped Cal State Fullerton 75-66 on Thursday night.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 11 points for UC Santa Barbara (17-9, 6-5 Big West Conference). Matt Freeman added 11 points. Devearl Ramsey had seven rebounds. Amadou Sow had a career-high five blocks plus eight points.

Brandon Kamga had 20 points for the Titans (10-17, 5-7). Jackson Rowe added 18 points and seven rebounds. Wayne Arnold had 11 points.

UC Santa Barbara plays UC Davis at home on Saturday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Hawaii on the road next Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up