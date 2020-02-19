Listen Live Sports

UCF 89, Cincinnati 87, 2OT

February 19, 2020 9:48 pm
 
UCF (14-11)

Smith 5-14 7-8 17, Diggs 3-5 1-2 7, DeJesus 0-0 0-0 0, Green 4-6 2-2 12, Milon 3-10 4-5 12, Johnson 7-16 6-7 21, Mahan 9-15 2-2 20, Bertz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 22-26 89.

CINCINNATI (17-9)

Scott 9-20 3-4 22, Vogt 2-3 3-5 7, Adams-Woods 1-3 2-2 4, Jar.Cumberland 6-20 5-5 19, Williams 4-13 9-10 17, Jae.Cumberland 4-9 0-0 12, Diarra 2-3 0-0 4, Davenport 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 22-26 87.

Halftime_Cincinnati 37-32. 3-Point Goals_UCF 5-17 (Green 2-3, Milon 2-6, Johnson 1-4, Diggs 0-1, Smith 0-1, Mahan 0-2), Cincinnati 7-25 (Jae.Cumberland 4-9, Jar.Cumberland 2-9, Scott 1-4, Adams-Woods 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Smith, Vogt. Rebounds_UCF 34 (Johnson 9), Cincinnati 43 (Scott 21). Assists_UCF 14 (Johnson 6), Cincinnati 16 (Jar.Cumberland 9). Total Fouls_UCF 21, Cincinnati 21. A_10,874 (13,176).

