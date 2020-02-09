UCLA 65, No. 23 Arizona 52

UCLA (13-11)

Riley 2-5 1-1 5, Campbell 5-10 1-1 12, Singleton 2-4 0-0 6, C.Smith 6-10 0-1 15, Jaquez 1-3 2-2 4, Hill 3-6 3-3 9, Bernard 1-2 2-2 4, Ali 2-3 1-2 7, Olesinski 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-45 10-12 65.

ARIZONA (16-7)

Gettings 3-5 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-8 10-10 14, Green 3-11 4-6 11, Mannion 2-14 0-0 5, D.Smith 0-7 0-0 0, Baker 3-8 0-0 9, Hazzard 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 1-1 2-2 4, Koloko 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 15-59 16-18 52.

Halftime_UCLA 29-28. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 9-17 (C.Smith 3-6, Ali 2-2, Singleton 2-3, Campbell 1-2, Olesinski 1-2, Jaquez 0-2), Arizona 6-23 (Baker 3-7, Gettings 1-3, Green 1-3, Mannion 1-5, Hazzard 0-1, D.Smith 0-4). Rebounds_UCLA 34 (Hill 9), Arizona 27 (Nnaji 10). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 5), Arizona 9 (Gettings 3). Total Fouls_UCLA 20, Arizona 17.

