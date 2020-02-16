Listen Live Sports

UCLA 67, Washington 57

February 16, 2020 12:17 am
 
WASHINGTON (12-14)

Carter 2-8 2-2 6, Stewart 5-6 5-7 15, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Bey 3-7 0-0 7, Tsohonis 2-3 0-0 5, McDaniels 6-13 0-0 15, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Battle 3-9 0-0 9, Timmins 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 21-51 7-11 57.

UCLA (15-11)

Hill 2-4 3-4 7, Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Singleton 4-9 2-2 14, Smith 7-14 4-4 20, Jaquez 1-6 3-4 5, Riley 5-8 5-6 15, Kyman 1-3 1-3 4, Bernard 0-1 0-0 0, Olesinski 0-2 0-0 0, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 18-23 67.

Halftime_Washington 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Washington 8-24 (McDaniels 3-5, Battle 3-9, Tsohonis 1-1, Bey 1-5, Hardy 0-1, Wright 0-1, Carter 0-2), UCLA 7-25 (Singleton 4-9, Smith 2-6, Kyman 1-3, Bernard 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Jaquez 0-3). Fouled Out_McDaniels. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Stewart 10), UCLA 30 (Campbell, Riley 7). Assists_Washington 12 (Tsohonis 3), UCLA 17 (Campbell 6). Total Fouls_Washington 18, UCLA 14.

