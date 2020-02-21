UCLA 69, Utah 58

UCLA (16-11)

Hill 0-0 7-8 7, Campbell 5-11 3-4 13, Singleton 3-7 0-0 9, Smith 4-7 0-0 9, Jaquez 3-3 2-2 9, Bernard 6-9 3-3 16, Riley 3-11 0-2 6, Olesinski 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 15-19 69.

UTAH (14-12)

Allen 4-12 3-5 11, Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 4-5 2-2 10, Gach 2-10 1-3 5, Jones 2-4 1-1 5, Jantunen 3-4 2-3 8, Plummer 5-9 3-3 16, Thioune 1-1 0-0 2, Brenchley 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 21-48 13-20 58.

Halftime_UCLA 33-21. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 6-15 (Singleton 3-6, Jaquez 1-1, Bernard 1-2, Smith 1-3, Campbell 0-3), Utah 3-12 (Plummer 3-6, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2, Gach 0-3). Fouled Out_Carlson, Jones. Rebounds_UCLA 30 (Hill 8), Utah 20 (Allen 7). Assists_UCLA 9 (Campbell 4), Utah 12 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 18, Utah 18. A_9,815 (15,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.