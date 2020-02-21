Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

UCLA 69, Utah 58

February 21, 2020 12:56 am
 
< a min read
      

UCLA (16-11)

Hill 0-0 7-8 7, Campbell 5-11 3-4 13, Singleton 3-7 0-0 9, Smith 4-7 0-0 9, Jaquez 3-3 2-2 9, Bernard 6-9 3-3 16, Riley 3-11 0-2 6, Olesinski 0-0 0-0 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 15-19 69.

UTAH (14-12)

Allen 4-12 3-5 11, Battin 0-2 0-0 0, Carlson 4-5 2-2 10, Gach 2-10 1-3 5, Jones 2-4 1-1 5, Jantunen 3-4 2-3 8, Plummer 5-9 3-3 16, Thioune 1-1 0-0 2, Brenchley 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 21-48 13-20 58.

Halftime_UCLA 33-21. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 6-15 (Singleton 3-6, Jaquez 1-1, Bernard 1-2, Smith 1-3, Campbell 0-3), Utah 3-12 (Plummer 3-6, Allen 0-1, Battin 0-2, Gach 0-3). Fouled Out_Carlson, Jones. Rebounds_UCLA 30 (Hill 8), Utah 20 (Allen 7). Assists_UCLA 9 (Campbell 4), Utah 12 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 18, Utah 18. A_9,815 (15,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up