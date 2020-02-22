Listen Live Sports

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

February 22, 2020 6:12 pm
 
UCLA (17-11)

Hill 2-4 0-0 4, Campbell 5-10 4-7 15, Singleton 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 4-7 2-2 14, Jaquez 4-14 0-1 9, Riley 8-12 0-1 16, Kyman 5-7 0-0 12, Bernard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 6-11 70.

COLORADO (21-7)

Battey 5-10 1-2 11, Siewert 1-2 0-0 3, Gatling 3-9 2-2 9, Wright 8-14 2-2 20, Schwartz 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 5-10 3-4 13, Parquet 0-4 0-0 0, Walton 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-10 63.

Halftime_Colorado 29-26. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 8-20 (Smith 4-6, Kyman 2-3, Campbell 1-2, Jaquez 1-6, Singleton 0-3), Colorado 5-19 (Wright 2-4, Walton 1-1, Siewert 1-2, Gatling 1-7, Battey 0-1, Parquet 0-2, Schwartz 0-2). Rebounds_UCLA 32 (Jaquez 11), Colorado 31 (Battey, Wright 7). Assists_UCLA 13 (Campbell 11), Colorado 7 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Colorado 13.

The Associated Press

